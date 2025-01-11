Stefan Noesen News: Net-front presence keeps scoring
Noesen scored the game-winning goal on the power play Saturday in a 3-2 overtime victory over the Lightning.
It was his 17th goal of the season, but his first in eight games. Noesen hasn't been able to sustain his red-hot scoring that started the season, but each goal he scores continues to push his career mark higher. In fact, he's on pace to hit the 30-goal mark this year. Remarkably, it was Noesen's first career regular-season overtime goal. Most fantasy managers will benefit from a gritty, net-front winger who takes the punishment in front of the net on the power play and still scores.
