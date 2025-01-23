Stefan Noesen News: Scores PP goal Wednesday

Noesen scored a power-play goal and took five shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Bruins.

Noesen gave the Devils a 3-1 lead in the latter stages of the third period with a backhand shot that went past Jeremy Swayman as part of a four-goal second period for New Jersey. This was the first time the 31-year-old cracked the scoresheet since returning from a two-game absence due to an illness. He's notched a career-high 18 goals this season, and he's on pace to surpass his previous career-high mark of 37 points, established in 2023-24, as well.