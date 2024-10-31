Fantasy Hockey
Stefan Noesen News: Snags power-play assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 31, 2024

Noesen recorded a power-play assist in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Canucks.

Noesen fed Jack Hughes for a third-period tally. The 31-year-old Noesen has picked up his points in bunches this season -- he has four instances of getting on the scoresheet in consecutive games, but he's yet to extend any of those streak to three contests. The veteran forward has five goals, seven helpers, four power-play points, 20 shots on net, 33 hits and a minus-2 rating across 13 appearances, primarily in a middle-six role.

