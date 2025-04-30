Stefan Noesen News: Two points to end campaign

Noesen produced a goal and an assist Tuesday during the Devils' 5-4 double-overtime loss to the Hurricanes in Game 5 of their first-round series.

After failing to pick up a point in the first four games of the series, Noesen broke through Tuesday, but it wasn't enough to extend New Jersey's season. The 32-year-old put together a career-best regular season with 22 goals and 41 points in 78 appearances, and he should be back to provide depth to the Devils' forward corps in 2025-26 given the two years and $5.5 million left on his contract.