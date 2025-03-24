Tomas Hertl Injury: Will miss at least three games

Hertl (shoulder) did not travel with Vegas for its upcoming three-game road trip, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports Monday.

Hertl was injured in Sunday's 4-2 win over Tampa Bay after being boarded by Emil Lilleberg. Hertl won't be available for at least the next three games, so William Karlsson figures to slide into a top-six role in the interim, while Tanner Pearson or Cole Schwindt could receive more playing time in the bottom six. Hertl shouldn't be expected to return to the lineup until at least April 1 versus Edmonton. The left-shot center has racked up 31 goals and 59 points over 70 appearances in 2024-25.