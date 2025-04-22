NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday's Playoff Games

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Tuesday has four games scheduled, including one starting at 6:00 p.m. EDT, one getting underway at 7:30 p.m., one beginning at 8:30 p.m. and one commencing at 11:00 p.m. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of the DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Carolina (vs. New Jersey) and Vegas (vs. Minnesota) are the biggest favorties on the Moneyline. The Hurricanes, The Over/Under for all four matchups is 5.5 goals. The Hurricanes, Golden Knights and Maple Leafs hold 1-0 series leads, while the Battle of the Sunshine State between Florida and Tampa Bay will finally begin.

GOALIES

Frederik Andersen, CAR vs. NJD ($8,200): Andersen made 23 saves in a 4-1 victory against the Devils in Game 1 on Sunday. In the opening round of the 2024 Playoffs versus the Islanders, he posted a 4-1 record with a .912 save percentage, and Carolina's first-round series versus New Jersey could play out similarly.

Anthony Stolarz, TOR vs. OTT ($8,000): Stolarz stopped 31 shots in a 6-2 win over the Senators in Game 1 on Sunday. He continued his red-hot play from the end of the regular season. During his nine-game winning streak, Stolarz has posted a 1.44 GAA and a .949 save percentage.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

William Nylander, TOR vs. OTT ($7,200): Nylander generated one goal and an assist, with both points coming with the man advantage, in Sunday's triumph over Ottawa. He has amassed six goals, two helpers, 31 shots and five blocks in his last eight postseason appearances.

Matt Boldy, MIN at VGK ($6,600): Boldy scored both goals for the Wild in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 1. He has supplied three assists, five points, 19 shots and four blocks in his past six playoff outings.

Brandon Hagel, TBL vs. FLA ($5,900): Hagel has accounted for four goals, 10 points, 23 shots and six blocks in his last 11 postseason appearances. He had three tallies and two assists in five contests versus the Panthers in Round 1 of the playoffs a year ago.

Tomas Hertl, VGK vs. MIN ($5,700): Hertl contributed one goal, an assist and four shots in Sunday's win over the Wild in Game 1. He has been productive versus Minnesota in the regular season, compiling 11 goals and 25 points in 32 contests.

Carter Verhaeghe, FLA at TBL ($5,400): Verhaeghe concluded the regular season with three goals, three helpers and 15 shots in five outings. He had five goals, nine points and 22 shots in five games versus the Lightning in the 2024 Playoffs. Verhaeghe topped the Panthers with 11 goals last spring.

Logan Stankoven, CAR vs. NJD ($4,200): Stankoven netted two goals on four shots in Sunday's playoff opener. He has generated five goals, 21 shots, 12 blocks and eight points in his last 11 postseason outings.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Maple Leafs vs. Senators

Auston Matthews (C - $9,000), Mitch Marner (W - $7,000), Matthew Knies (W - $5,500)

Matthews collected two assists, six shots and two blocks in Game 1 versus Ottawa. He concluded the regular season with three goals and one helper across a three-game point spree and should find the back of the net soon. Marner registered three goals and five assists over a five-game streak to end the regular season. He added one goal and two helpers in Game 1 of the playoffs. Knies contributed a power-play goal, two blocks and two shots in Sunday's playoff opener. He had three assists and two shots in two contests to finish the regular season.

Toronto's top line entered the postseason firing on all cylinders, and the trio stayed hot in Sunday's playoff opener. The team's power play scored three goals on six chances in Game 1, with Matthews, Marner and Knies combining for one goal and three assists.

DEFENSEMEN

Victor Hedman, TBL vs. FLA ($6,000): Hedman ended the regular season with one goal, five assists, 13 shots and 12 blocks in six games. He has filled the stat sheet with nine helpers, 10 points, 22 shots and 16 blocks in his last eight playoff appearances.

Shea Theodore, VGK vs. MIN ($5,200): Theodore had a power-play assist, one shot and one block in Game 1. He was also productive against the Wild during the regular season, earning one goal, four helpers and seven shots in three contests.

