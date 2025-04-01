Trevor Moore News: Lights lamp in win

Moore scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

The Kings' top line did most of the work Tuesday, but Moore had the opening goal at 8:28 of the first period. He's scored four times and added two assists over his last seven outings while maintaining a place in the top six. Moore is up to 17 goals, 36 points, 139 shots on net, 66 hits and a plus-12 rating across 64 contests in 2024-25.