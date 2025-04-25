Trevor Moore News: One of each Friday

Moore scored a goal, added a power-play assist, doled out seven hits and blocked two shots in Friday's 7-4 loss to the Oilers in Game 3.

Moore was involved in the Kings' last two goals of the contest. The winger snapped an eight-game goal drought with his second-period tally. He's up to three points, seven shots on net, nine hits, three blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over three playoff contests. Moore will continue to fill a middle-six role during the postseason.