Trevor Moore News: Scores in Sunday's loss

Moore scored a goal on two shots and added four hits in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers in Game 4.

Moore has scored in back-to-back games despite the Kings losing both of those contests. He's up to four points, 11 shots, 13 hits, four blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over four playoff outings. Moore is playing in a middle-six role and serving on the second power-play unit.