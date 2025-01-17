Tyler Bertuzzi News: Dishes two assists in shootout loss

Bertuzzi produced a pair of assists, five shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Predators.

Bertuzzi helped out on second-period tallies by Connor Bedard and Alec Martinez. This ended a three-game point drought for Bertuzzi, and it was his first multi-point effort since Dec. 21 in Calgary. The winger is up to 24 points, 73 shots on net, 43 hits, 39 PIM and a minus-22 rating over 45 appearances this season, but he has some short-term fantasy appeal as long as he remains on the top line.