Valeri Nichushkin News: Registers helper in Game 7 loss

Nichushkin notched an assist, four hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Stars in Game 7.

Nichushkin helped out on a Nathan MacKinnon tally early in the third period. Over seven playoff contests, Nichushkin had three goals, one assist, 13 shots on net, 20 hits, four blocked shots and a plus-1 rating. The 30-year-old winger put up 34 points in 43 regular-season outings in 2024-25. Between injuries and suspensions, he hasn't played in more than 65 games in any of the last seven years, but when healthy, he's an excellent complementary forward who figures to be part of Colorado's core for the better part of the rest of the decade.