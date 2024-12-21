Vladislav Namestnikov News: Adds insurance tally

Namestnikov scored a goal, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Wild.

Namestnikov has three goals and an assist over his last six games. The 32-year-old had the last goal in this contest, giving the Jets a little extra breathing room. Namestnikov has had his moments this year, but he's more of a support scorer than a leading man in this offense. He's up to nine goals, 19 points, 39 shots on net, 36 hits, 21 blocked shots, 28 PIM and a plus-11 rating through 35 appearances.