Warren Foegele News: Strong effort in loss

Foegele scored a goal on nine shots and blocked three shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers in Game 4.

Foegele's nine shots led the game, one more than Edmonton's two-goal scorer Evan Bouchard had. The 29-year-old Foegele continues to play a key supporting role for the Kings, earning three points, 17 shots on net, 12 hits, four blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over four playoff outings. The winger is on the second line and second power-play unit, offering some upside as a depth scorer with a bit of physicality.