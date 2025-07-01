Menu
Will Cuylle News: Pens two-year extension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 1, 2025 at 3:34pm

Cuylle and the Rangers agreed to terms on a two-year, $7.8 million contract extension Tuesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Cuylle finished the 2024-25 campaign with a six-point run in the last five regular-season contests. On the year, the Toronto native set new personal bests in goals (20), assists (25) and shots (152) while playing in all 82 games. Given the departure of several vets in the offseason, Cuylle could see an expanded role during the 2025-26 season, which might lead to him setting new career highs again.

