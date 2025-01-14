William Carrier Injury: Set for further evaluation
Carrier (lower body) is still "nursing something" according to head coach Rod Brind'Amour and will be re-evaluated Wednesday, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.
Wednesday's medical evaluation will determine whether Carrier can return to practice or if he needs to be shut down long-term. Considering the 30-year-old winger has already missed five games due to his lower-body issue, fantasy players can probably expect Carrier to land on injured reserve if he isn't going to be back in the lineup soon.
