William Karlsson News: Garners power-play assist

Karlsson posted a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers in Game 1.

Karlsson tipped a shot by Shea Theodore that then went in after another deflection from Mark Stone. Over seven playoff contests, Karlsson has three points, 11 shots on net, five blocked shots and a plus-2 rating. The natural center is currently playing on the top line as a left wing. He seems to be adjusting well, and that role gives him a bit more scoring upside as long as he doesn't get shuffled back to middle-six duties.