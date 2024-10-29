Yegor Chinakhov News: Logs helper in win

Chinakhov produced an assist in Monday's 6-1 win over the Oilers.

Chinakhov spent a couple of games on the second line without much success, but he was reunited with Kirill Marchenko and Sean Monahan on the top line Monday. Through eight outings, Chinakhov has three goals, five assists, three power-play points, 22 shots on net, 12 hits and a plus-5 rating. The Blue Jackets have been more productive than expected early on, and the 23-year-old's success on the top line is a noticeable part of that.