Zach Benson headshot

Zach Benson Injury: Game-time call Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2025

Benson is expected to be a game-time decision Thursday versus Utah because of an illness, per Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News.

Coach Lindy Ruff said Benson will probably miss the game, so don't be surprised if he's ultimately scratched. If Benson doesn't play, then Sam Lafferty will likely remain in the lineup. Lafferty is otherwise projected to be a healthy scratch to accommodate the return of JJ Peterka (lower body). The 19-year-old Benson has 10 goals, 23 points and 54 PIM in 60 appearances in 2024-25.

Zach Benson
Buffalo Sabres
