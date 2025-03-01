NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 1

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Welcome to March! The month kicks off on a Saturday, which means plenty of NHL action with eight games starting at 7 p.m. EST or later. Here are my DFS lineup recommendations.

SLATE PREVIEW

Only one team is on the second leg of a back-to-back. That would be the Kings, who are on the road visiting the Blues. Darcy Kuemper started Friday, leaving backup David Rittich for Saturday. Several sides are on the first of consecutive days, but the ones with disparate goaltending situations are playing in the afternoon.

GOALIES

Linus Ullmark, OTT vs. SAN ($8,500): Ullmark has allowed several goals since returning to action, but you can't blame him entirely as he's posted 4.35 GAA over his last four starts with at least a .915 save percentage in three. The Sharks should help him produce better numbers having only averaged 2.57 goals and 26.8 shots.

Jordan Binnington, STL vs. LOS ($7,500): Binnington has carried over his hot run from the 4 Nations Face-Off having saved 53 of 56 shots since returning, both of them wins. The Kings are average in terms of offense and they just played Friday.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Jordan Kyrou, STL vs. LOS ($5,100): As the Kings are second in shots allowed with a top-10 penalty kill, I don't want to stack against them. But they are still on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back. Rittich has registered a 2.60 GAA thanks to LA's defensive prowess, but also with an .888 save percentage. Kyrou has directed 166 shots on net, which is most on the Blues with Dylan Holloway second at 136. That makes him the most likely St. Louis player to break through against the Kings' D.

Leo Carlsson, ANA vs. CHI ($4,500): I'm also going with one of the Ducks instead of a stack, though this time my reasoning isn't about the opposition as it mostly boils down to the fact Anaheim's not great at hockey. Carlsson has arguably plateaued during his sophomore campaign, yet has posted seven points across seven appearances. Chicago comes in with a 3.53 GAA while giving up 31.7 shots per game, which is bottom-three in the NHL.

FORWARD LINE STACKS TO CONSIDER

Senators vs. Sharks

Tim Stutzle (C - $7,600), Brady Tkachuk (W - $7,700), Claude Giroux (W - $5,600)

Ottawa lists two centers who are day-to-day, so I'll just spend the salary necessary for the top line. And it's worth it in this matchup. The Blackhawks may be bottom-three in GAA and shots allowed, but the Sharks are last in both. To their credit, they are only 22nd in penalty-kill percentage. So stack these high-quality Sens and work around their salaries elsewhere.

Stutzle missed out on the 4 Nations fun as Germany wasn't represented, and that's too bad since he's one of the league's best players. He's also riding a 10-game scoring streak, including three with multiple points. This is going to be Tkachuk's first outing back in action after 4 Nations, and it's the ideal matchup for him as he's notched 234 shots while the Sharks have surrendering over 32 a night. Giroux was hot before the break. And while he hasn't recorded a point since, his robust power-play time is to his benefit averaging 3:26 with the extra man over his last 15 matchups.

Sabres vs. Canadiens

Ryan McLeod (C - $4,400), Alex Tuch (W - $6,000), Zach Benson (W - $3,800)

The Habs have announced Jakub Dobes will be starting Saturday. He began his rookie campaign hot, yet has struggled the last five with a 4.31 GAA and .866 save percentage. Montreal offers a top-eight penalty kill, but these three players aren't reliant on the power play for success.

St. Louis's Edmonton expatriates have gotten plenty of attention, but McLeod is another former Oiler enjoying succeeding with his new club as he's notched seven points in his last eight games while his 14 goals are already a personal-best. Tuch has really enjoyed 2025 with 17 points from 17. He's also been shooting more with 35 shots over his last 10 outings. Benson is similar to Leo Carlsson during their second seasons, but he's only 19. And he has two assists from five matchups with multiple shots in four.

DEFENSEMEN

Thomas Chabot, OTT vs. SAN ($6,300): Jake Sanderson made a splash at 4 Nations, but Chabot is the one who has been on fire for Ottawa. Do you like defenders who put pucks on net? Against the Sharks you certainly do as they have the most-porous defense, and Chabot has tallied 31 shots on over his last eight games in which he's also registered seven points.

Seth Jones, CHI at ANA ($5,400): Jones may not be long for Chicago, though his trade value is high given his continuing production. That's particularly true on the man-advantage with 15 points there, including eight in his last 15. The Ducks maintain the 27th-ranked penalty kill, so that bodes well for Jones (and probably for his trade value).

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.