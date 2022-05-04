RotoWire Partners
Fight IQ: UFC 274 Preview, Oliveira vs Gaethje

Written by 
Christopher Olson 
May 4, 2022

This article is part of our Fight IQ series.

Mark your calendar FRIDAY, 8 PM ET for the LIVE Fight IQ UFC 274 Preview!  Uncle Wheezy returns for his sophomore appearance, joining Shaun and Chris for an in-depth breakdown of UFC 274, which begins Saturday, May 7 at 6:00 PM ET. The crew discusses the best value plays, cash locks, and GPP darts in order to give players the best chance at a profitable night. After a string of cards light on divisional relevance, the UFC is back with two title fights. Rose Namajunas will look to settle an old score when she defends her strawweight title against Carla Esparza, and Charles Oliveira faces his most violent challenge yet as he looks to retain his lightweight strap against Justin Gaethje. Make sure to join the boys in LIVE CHAT to have all your questions answered.

Meet the Hosts:

Chris Olson: MMA Contributor at RotoWire. In addition to ranting on "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire" Chris also writes about  DFS Baseball and MMA fight recaps. Follow him on Twitter at @RealChrisOlson.

@Sniper_DFS: The host and lead instigator of "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire." @Sniper_DFS also appears on the LoudMouth MMA podcast and contributes soccer content to DFS Army. The Sniper is a 6x DraftKings Qualifier.

@MmaWeezy: A long-time MMA capper, the man known as "Uncle Wheezy" provides in-depth stat breakdowns and looks at fight cards from an analytical perspective. You can check out his work on his YouTube channel.

Christopher Olson
Christopher Olson writes DFS articles and blogs for a variety of sports including MLB, NFL and MMA. Follow him on Twitter @RealChrisOlson
