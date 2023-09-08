Fight IQ: UFC 293 Preview, Adesanya vs Strickland

This article is part of our Fight IQ series.

We are back and we are live! Friend of the show Uncle Weezy joins Joe and Chris LIVE on FRIDAY at 8PM EST with an in-depth breakdown of the entire UFC 293 fight card on the RotoWire MMA YouTube channel. The crew will discuss the best DFS value plays, cash locks, and GPP darts to give players the best chance at a profitable night. Some may question the resume of Sean Strickland ahead of his upcoming title fight, but Israel Adesanya has been so dominant that there aren't many true contenders left. Can Strickland upset the apple cart with a chance he almost certainly wouldn't have in most divisions, or will Adesanya continue his reign as king of the middleweights? Tune into the LIVE CHAT to have all of your questions answered during the show!



Meet the Hosts:

Chris Olson: MMA Contributor at RotoWire. In addition to ranting on "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire" Chris also writes about DFS Baseball and MMA fight recaps. Follow him on Twitter at @RealChrisOlson.

Joe "SunTszu": Known more commonly by his Twitter handle @SunTszu, Joe is a Hedge Fund Executive by day and a high-volume DFS player by night. He is a 2x "Bracket Challenge" & "Gotham qualifier, who is currently ranked 13th in DFS MMA. You can also find him as one of the original contributors to "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire." He is also a co-creator of the "Creating Alpha in DFS" podcast.

@MmaWeezy: A long-time MMA capper, the man known as "Uncle Weezy" provides in-depth stat breakdowns and looks at fight cards from an analytical perspective. You can check out his work on his YouTube channel.

Please subscribe to our new RotoWire MMA YouTube channel! Click here.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Christopher Olson plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: Sommerset, FanDuel: Christop, Yahoo: Martins.