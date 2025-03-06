MMA Betting
Fight IQ: UFC 313 Preview, Pereira vs Ankalaev

Christopher Olson 
This article is part of our Fight IQ series.

We are back, and we are live! Friend of the show Joey T joins Chris and Drake for an in-depth breakdown of the entire UFC 313 fight card on the RotoWire MMA YouTube channel. The crew will discuss the best DFS value plays, cash locks, and GPP darts to give players the best chance at a profitable night. Alex Pereira has been a wrecking ball in the light heavyweight division, but he will meet his toughest test to date when he faces Magomed Ankalaev for the divisional crown. This will be preceded by a rematch two years in the making, as Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev go to war in the co-main event. Tune in and chat live during the show to have your questions answered!

Meet the Hosts:

Chris Olson: MMA Contributor at RotoWire. In addition to ranting on "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire" Chris also writes about  DFS Baseball and MMA fight recaps. Follow him on Twitter at @Theonliest1

Drake Burden: Drake is a proven DFS winner with multiple four-figure paydays under his belt. He took an interest in writing MMA during the pandemic and is active in various Discords and other social media communities. Follow him on Twitter at @DBurdz

Joey T: Joey is a Co-Host on Its Time Picks - an upcoming YouTube channel where he and Drake break down fights for MMA events. He can be found on Twitter at @JoeDFSBetting.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Christopher Olson plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: Sommerset, FanDuel: Christop, Yahoo: Martins.
Christopher Olson
Christopher Olson writes DFS articles and blogs for a variety of sports including MLB, NFL and MMA. Follow him on Twitter @RealChrisOlson
