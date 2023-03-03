RotoWire Expert Picks: UFC 285 Main Card

Mixed Martial Arts
Whether or not you think he's the GOAT, there's no question Jon Jones is one of the most talented and accomplished fighters to ever grace the UFC Octagon. A new chapter of his career begins Saturday at UFC 285, where he'll be making his heavyweight debut against former title contender Ciryl Gane.

As a reminder, the following selections are purely picks. If you're looking for a fantasy-specific breakdown of these fights, check out the MMA Mashup from Chris Olson or our DraftKings MMA preview courtesy of Jon Litterine. We also have a MMA DFS Lineup Optimizer to try if you're looking to try out different combinations of fighters or generate multiple lineups.

MATCHUP

WEIGHT 

CLASS

JONJAKECHRIS
Jon Jones (-155) vs.
Ciryl Gane (+135)

Heavyweight
Championship

JonesJonesGane
(C) Valentina Shevchenko (-600) vs.
Alexa Grasso (+450)

Women's
Flyweight
Championship

ShevchenkoShevchenkoShevchenko
Geoff Neal (+400) vs.
Shavkat Rakhmonov (-500)

Welterweight

RakhmonovRakmonovNeal
Jalin Turner (+145) vs.
Mateusz Gamrot (-170)

Lightweight

GamrotGamrotGamrot
Bo Nickal (-1400) vs.
Jamie Pickett (+850)

Middleweight

NickalNickalNickal
 

 

   
     
UFC 285 RECORD 0-00-00-0
2023 RECORD 6-47-36-4
2023 PERCENTAGE .600.700.600
2022 RECORD 34-2740-2125-26
2022 PERCENTAGE .557.656.490
2021 RECORD 35-2842-2137-26
2021 PERCENTAGE .556.667.586
2020 RECORD 36-1834-2028-26
2020 PERCENTAGE .667.630.519
2019 RECORD 39-1935-2332-26
2019 PERCENTAGE .672.603.552
ALL-TIME  245-158255-148 199-155
ALL-TIME PERCENTAGE .608.633.562

 

MATCHUP

WEIGHT 
CLASS

JOE

"SUNTZU"

SHAUN 
"TheDFSniper"

Jon Jones (-155) vs.
Ciryl Gane (+135)

Heavyweight
Championship

JonesJones
(C) Valentina Shevchenko (-600) vs.
Alexa Grasso (+450)

Women's
Flyweight
Championship

ShevchenkoShevchenko
Geoff Neal (+400) vs.
Shavkat Rakhmonov (-500)

Welterweight

RakhmonovRakhmonov
Jalin Turner (+145) vs.
Mateusz Gamrot (-170)

Lightweight

TurnerGamrot
Bo Nickal (-1400) vs.
Jamie Pickett (+850)

Middleweight

NickalNickal
 

 

  
    
UFC 285 RECORD 0-00-0
2023 RECORD 4-67-3
2023 PERCENTAGE .400.700
2022 RECORD 38-2339-22
2022 PERCENTAGE .623.639
2021 RECORD 38-2536-27
2021 PERCENTAGE .603.571
2020 RECORD 36-1838-16
2020 PERCENTAGE .667.704
2019 RECORD 34-2434-24
2019 PERCENTAGE .586.586
ALL-TIME 177-115184-108
ALL-TIME PERCENTAGE .606.630

 

MATCHUP

WEIGHT 
CLASS

COLE     

DRAKE

Jon Jones (-155) vs.
Ciryl Gane (+135)

Heavyweight
Championship

JonesGane
(C) Valentina Shevchenko (-600) vs.
Alexa Grasso (+450)

Women's
Flyweight
Championship

ShevchenkoShevchenko
Geoff Neal (+400) vs.
Shavkat Rakhmonov (-500)

Welterweight

RakhmonovRakhmonov
Jalin Turner (+145) vs.
Mateusz Gamrot (-170)

Lightweight

TurnerGamrot
Bo Nickal (-1400) vs.
Jamie Pickett (+850)

Middleweight

NickalNickal
 

 

  
    
UFC 285 RECORD 0-00-0
2023 RECORD 7-35-5
2023 PERCENTAGE .700.500
2022 RECORD 39-2239-22
2022 PERCENTAGE .639.639
2021 RECORD 43-2117-14
2021 PERCENTAGE .672.548
2020 RECORD N/AN/A
2020 PERCENTAGE N/AN/A
2019 RECORD N/AN/A
2019 PERCENTAGE N/AN/A
ALL-TIME 86-4461-41
ALL-TIME PERCENTAGE .662.598

THE PICKERS

Jon Litterine: RotoWire lead MMA beat writer and scribe for our weekly DrafKings preview. Lead analyst on the RotoWire MMA Podcast. Follow him on Twitter at @JonLitterine.

Jake Letarski: RotoWire.com Operations Manager, plus MMA and NCAA Hoops Senior Editor. Host on the RotoWire MMA Podcast and guest on the RotoWire Fantasy Football Podcast. Follow him on Twitter at @RotoJake.

Chris Olson: Contributor at RotoWire to "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire," as well as The MMA Mashup, DFS Baseball, a MMA gambling columnist and fight recaps. Follow him on Twitter at @RealChrisOlson.

Joe "SunTszu": Known more commonly by his Twitter handle @SunTszu, Joe is a Hedge Fund Executive by day and high-volume DFS player by night. He is a 2x "Bracket Challenge" & "Gotham qualifier. You can also find him as one of the original contributors of "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire," a DFS-centric video breakdown. He is also a co-creator of the "Creating Alpha in DFS" podcast.

@theDFSniper: @theDFSniper is the host and lead instigator of "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire," a DFS-centric video breakdown. He also appears on the LoudMouth MMA podcast and contributes soccer content to DFS Army.

Cole Shelton: Cole Shelton is a full-time sports writer focusing on MMA. His work has appeared on BJPenn.com, CBC Sports, Sports Betting Dime and Blue Jays Nation. He currently pens the MMA Best Bets column on RotoWire. Follow him on Twitter at @ColeShelton91.

Drake Burden: Drake is a proven DFS winner with multiple four-figure paydays under his belt. He took an interest to writing MMA during the pandemic and is active in various Discords and other social media communities. Follow him on Twitter at @DBurdz.

