5 Best Ohio State Prop Bets for CFP National Championship Game

Ohio State is making the trip to Atlanta to play Notre Dame in this year's national title game. The Buckeyes are looking for the ninth national championship in program history and the first since the 2014 season. Ohio State is 6-2 versus Notre Dame and has won the past six matchups between these programs, which may be part of why the Buckeyes are an 8.5-point favorite for this matchup on sports betting sites.

Ohio State's offense is led by quarterback Will Howard. He led the Big Ten in touchdown passes and placed second in the conference in passing yards and passer rating. Howard got plenty of help from Jeremiah Smith, who led the conference in touchdown catches and was second in receiving yards. The Buckeyes have a terrific rushing tandem as well, with Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson both racking up 900+ rushing yards and 10+ rushing touchdowns.

Ohio State also has skill position depth in the form of Emeka Egbuka, who combined with Smith to form the only tandem in the Big Ten to tally a double-digit touchdown reception total. Keep this depth in mind when placing player prop bets at some of the best sports betting apps, a list of which we have compiled below.

Best Ohio State Prop Bets for CFP National Championship Game

🏈 Ohio State Player Ohio State Prop Bet 💰 Odds 🔥 Online Sportsbook Will Howard Over 1.5 Passing Touchdowns -130 BetMGM Jeremiah Smith Anytime Touchdown -135 Fanatics Sportsbook Quinshon Judkins 58+ Rushing Yards -115 DraftKings TreVeyon Henderson Anytime Touchdown +100 FanDuel Emeka Egbuka Over 53.5 Receiving Yards -115 BetMGM

Top Player Props for Ohio State Buckeyes

Will Howard, over 1.5 passing touchdowns, -130 at BetMGM

The Buckeyes brought Howard to their program for impact passing plays. He's done that and then some on a very consistent basis, throwing for two or more touchdowns in all but three of Ohio State's games. Since Notre Dame will have to pay a ton of attention to the Buckeyes powerhouse ground attack, Howard should continue this trend of multiple scoring plays and win this bet at -130 odds at BetMGM. The BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS will protect your first wager up to $1,500 by providing a bonus bet refund of equal amount if that opening bet loses.

Jeremiah Smith, anytime touchdown, -135 at Fanatics Sportsbook

Smith is only a freshman, yet he is the scoring funnel for the Buckeyes passing game. Smith was tied for third in the nation in receiving touchdowns and added a rushing touchdown to his scoring total as well. He found the end zone in all but four games this year and scored four touchdowns in the Buckeyes three playoff games. This makes Smith a good bet for the over at -135 odds at Fanatics Sportsbook. Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo to place this bet and you will get ten days of No Sweat Bets up to $100.

Quinshon Judkins, 58+ rushing yards, -115 at DraftKings

Rush defense is the weak link for the Fighting Irish, as Notre Dame ranked 41st nationally in rush yards allowed per game. That's not a good place to be against an Ohio State offense that will afford Judkins plenty of rush opportunities. He led the Buckeyes in rush attempts this year and posted 36 carries in Ohio State's three playoff games. That volume should net Judkins enough yards to win the over here at -115 odds at DraftKings. Make a bet of $5 or more after creating a new account with the DraftKings promo code and you will land $200 in bonus bets instantly.

TreVeyon Henderson, anytime touchdown, +100 at FanDuel

Henderson wasn't a great touchdown producer during the regular season, as he scored touchdowns in only four of Ohio State's first 12 games. That has since changed, with Henderson scoring at least one touchdown in every Buckeyes playoff game and posting a total of five touchdowns in that span. This makes him a quality wager at +100 odds at FanDuel. This can be your opening wager with the FanDuel promo code that provides new customers with a bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets deal.

Emeka Egbuka, over 53.5 receiving yards, -115 at BetMGM

Egbuka has been very consistent all season long and doubly so of late. He tallied 71 or more receiving yards in five straight games earlier this year and has posted 51 or more receiving yards in the last five contests. Ohio State may target the Notre Dame rush defense in this game, but they will rely on Egbuka to keep that platoon honest. This should earn Egbuka the over here that has -115 odds at BetMGM. Your opening bet after signing up for the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS gets up to $1,500 of first bet protection.

