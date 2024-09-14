Best Boxing Betting Promos | Get $4900+ from Top Boxing Betting Sites for Alvarez-Berlanger

All eyes will be on boxing Saturday night, when Canelo Alvarez puts his WBA, WBC and WBO super middleweight titles on the line against undefeated challenger Edgar Berlanga. You can make the action more exciting by using the best boxing betting promos to wager on the bout. The best sports betting sites for boxing have great sports betting bonuses of guaranteed bonus bets, first-bet offers and more for new customers.

Alvarez, who most fans just call "Canelo", will aim for a fifth consecutive victory in Las Vegas. Activate an account using one or more of these exclusive sportsbook promos and start your sports betting adventure now.

Pad your betting bankroll with the best boxing betting promos and make bets on Alvarez-Berlanga odds and props. Read about these welcome offers in our review and claim more than $4,900 in bonus bets and more using the best sports betting apps for boxing.

Best Boxing Betting Promos & Offers For Alvarez-Berlanger

🥊 Boxing Betting Site ✅ Boxing Betting Promo Code 🔥 Boxing Welcome Bonus Offer Caesars Sportsbook ROTO1000 $1,000 First-Bet Offer BetMGM ROTOBONUS $1,500 First-Bet Offer Fanatics Sportsbook Click Here Get up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets bet365 ROTOWIRE $1,000 First Bet Safety Net OR Bet $5, Get $200 DraftKings Click Here Bet & Get $250 in Bonus Bets + 1 Month Subscription of NFL+ Premium FanDuel Click Here Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets + 3 Weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket

These exclusive boxing betting promos are available to new customers, 21 and older, who are physically present in a US state where these sportsbooks are licensed. Once you've registered, use our betting odds calculator to help figure out winnings depending on your betting preferences.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000: Get your first bet back as a credit, up to $1,000, if it settles as a loss when you sign up today.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet on BetMGM doesn't win.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Receive up to $100 as a matching bonus bet for each of your first 10 days as a customer to earn a potential total of $1,000 in bonus bets.

bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE: The First Bet Safety Net Up to $1,000 refunds a first-bet loss with matching bonus-bet credit, up to a maximum of $1,000.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $250 In Bonus Bets, instantly. For a limited time, you can also get a promo code to use to have a one-month trial subscription to NFL+ Premium.

FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5 Get $200 in bonus bets, win or lose, plus the chance to sign up for three weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket.

Bet on Alvarez-Berlanga Odds & More With Top Boxing Betting Promos

You can sign up for these lucrative boxing betting promos by tapping any of the BET NOW buttons in this review.

You will be redirected to a secure sign-up portal, where you can open a new account by providing some basic personal information, along with documentation that confirms your identity.

Once you have signed up, download and install the highly rated sportsbook betting apps now available at the Google Play Store and Apple App Store that make it easy to use the best boxing betting promos to make your picks, make deposits and withdrawals and manage your bonus bets with one of the leading PayPal betting sites.

Get Thousands of Dollars in Sports Betting Bonuses for Alvarez-Berlanga Odds

Canelo Alvarez (61-2-2, 39 KOs) has claimed unanimous decision victories in each of his past four fights but will face a hard-hitting opponent when he takes on undefeated challenger Edgar Berlanga (22-0, 17 KOs) in Saturday night's battle for the WBA, WBC and WBO super middleweight titles.

With so much on the line ahead of this matchup, it is the ideal time to set yourself up with thousands of dollars in bonus bets and more by signing up today using the best boxing betting promos.

The rest of the card is pretty good, too. The highlights: Ersilandy Lara will fight Danny Garcia for Lara's WBA "super" middleweight title, and Caleb Plant-Trevor McCumby will battle for the vacant WBA interim super middleweight title.

Tap or click on the BET NOW buttons in this review now and start making your best bets on Alvarez-Berlanga boxing odds at the nation's leading credit card betting sites. Register for one or more of these great boxing betting promos and make your bets today!

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.