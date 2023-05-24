Best MLB Memorial Day Giveaways

There are 11 MLB games scheduled for Memorial Day Monday, May 29. Fans who make it out to the ballpark that day will be treated to some great giveaways. However, if you can't make it to the games featured below, you can still get in on the action by MLB betting on the best sports betting sites.

Here are the best 2023 MLB Memorial Day giveaways:

Orioles: Birdland Surf Co. T-shirt

The first 15,000 fans, 15 and over, who make it to Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Memorial Day when the Orioles take on the Guardians will receive a Birdland Surf Co. t-shirt, presented by Ocean City Tourism. The orange shirt depicts an oriole holding an Ocean City surfboard, with a wave and the Ocean City logo in the background. The words "Orioles" and "Birdland Surf Co." appear on the shirt, with "Ocean City" inside the surfboard. First pitch for Guardians vs. Orioles is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. EST.

Cardinals: Budweiser Shirt And Shakespeare Day

Fans who head to Busch Stadium for the St. Louis Cardinals' Memorial Day game against the Royals will be privy to two different giveaways. The first 25,000 fans, who are 21 and older, will receive an adult Cardinals All-Over Print shirt. This button-down shirt is adorned with Cardinals logos, as well as Budweiser logos and pictures of beer bottles and cans on it.

May 29 is also Shakespeare Day at Busch Stadium, and fans who purchase and present a special Shakespeare Day Theme Ticket will receive a Shakespeare-themed Cardinals t-shirt. Fans in attendance on Memorial Day will even be treated to special performances by the actors from Shakespeare Festival St. Louis.

White Sox: Southside Mondays

This promotion isn't exclusive to Memorial Day, but all fans who purchase specially priced tickets to Southside Mondays, presented by United Airlines, receive $20 in concession credit to use at Guaranteed Rate Field. Fans also receive 20% off White Sox Southside City Connect jerseys every Monday, so they can match the uniforms that the team will wear on the field for those games. Those special edition jerseys will be on display during this Memorial Day Monday contest between the White Sox and the Angels. A two-part "giveaway" with $20 and 20% off isn't half bad.

White sox new city connect jerseys are 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/ClSQy0taCx — Barstool Chicago (@barstoolchicago) May 28, 2021

Dodgers: Military Appreciation Night

Memorial Day coincides with Military Appreciation Night at Dodger Stadium. Fans who buy a Military Appreciation Night ticket package for May 29 will receive an exclusive Dodgers Military Appreciation shirt. It's a black t-shirt with "Dodgers" in big blue font encircled by "Military Appreciation" in smaller blue font, and an American flag on the sleeve.

The seven other teams with home games on Memorial Day are the Tigers, Cubs, Astros, Diamondbacks, Giants, Athletics, and Mariners, but these teams don't have any special promotions or giveaways lined up for May 29.

If you happen to be in Baltimore, St. Louis, the southside of Chicago, or Los Angeles on Memorial Day, you'll be leaving the ballpark with a special treat. These MLB Memorial Day giveaways will make your Memorial Day even more memorable.