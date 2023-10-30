Best MNF Prop Bets: Lions vs Raiders

It's time to look over the best MNF prop bets for Lions vs Raiders. With Kirk Cousins being down for the year with a torn achilles, the Lions have a direct path to running away with the NFC North. They'll look to distance themselves from their division rivals with a win on Monday Night Football, while the Raiders will be seeking to stay in the hunt with a healthy Jimmy Garoppolo under center.

MNF Player Prop Picks: Michael Mayer OVER 2.5 receptions

Going with Michael Mayer the night before halloween just feels right, doesn't it? I hope he shows up to the stadium in a Michael Myers mask tonight. It has to happen.

Mayer needs to be a bigger part of the Raiders offense, and two weeks ago, they finally got him more involved with five receptions - that was the only game this year that he's seen more than two receptions, but books seem to think he's trending up. While not being involved hardly at all early in the season, Mayer has seen 10 targets over the last two weeks. The Detroit Lions have allowed the 9th most receptions to the tight end position in the league with 43, but are one of only three teams in the top nine to have only played seven games as opposed to eight.

The Lions give up 6.14 receptions per game to the tight end position, and I think Mayer is in store to be the beneficiary tonight.

MNF Player Prop Picks: Josh Jacobs UNDER 58.5 yards

Another reason I like Mayer tonight is because I don't like Josh Jacobs against the Detroit defense. Jacobs has not topped 77 yards rushing in any game this year, and has had 58 or fewer rushing yards in four of his seven games thus far.

Add in the fact that the Lions defense has been stout against the run - they rank seventh in yards per rushing attempt allowed while giving up the second-fewest rushing yards per game total - and Jacobs could be in for a very low output evening on the ground.

MNF Player Prop Picks: Sam LaPorta Anytime TD +150

Consider me a LaPorta Supporta. Sam LaPorta has had a breakout rookie tight end season, seeing a remarkably high target volume. He's seen 18 total targets over the last two weeks, and has scored three touchdowns through his first seven games.

The Raiders aren't some sort of outstanding play for tight ends. They're in the middle of the pack in basically every statistical category in terms of how they defend opposing tight ends. Picking LaPorta to find the end zone has more to do with his role in the offense, and in the fact that the Lions offense features him – his 49 total targets are second on the team. Oh, and all three of his touchdowns this season have come at home.

