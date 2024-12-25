Best Ravens vs Texans Betting Promos | Collect $5400+ in Bonuses for Christmas Day NFL Betting

The best Ravens vs Texans betting promos provide a way for you to bet on this hugely important Christmas Day game. Baltimore needs a win to keep pace with Pittsburgh atop the AFC North, while a Houston victory can assist the Texans in possibly moving up to the No. 3 seed in the AFC. Signing up for these sportsbook promos will grant you access to wager on this game and give you up to hundreds of dollars of bonus bets and first bet protection.

Let's take a look at the best sports betting apps and the best Ravens vs Texans betting promos & bonuses being offered to new customers right now.

Best Ravens vs Texans Betting Promos & Bonuses for NFL Week 17

🏈 Ravens vs Texans

Betting Promo ✔️ Ravens vs Texans

Betting Promo Code 💰 Ravens vs Texans Betting Bonus BetMGM ROTOSPORTS $1,500 First-Bet Offer Caesars Sportsbook ROTODYW Bet $1+, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers Fanatics Sportsbook Click Here Get up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets DraftKings Click Here Bet $5, Get $150 In Bonus Bets FanDuel Click Here Bet $5, Get $250 In Bonus Bets if Your Bet Wins bet365 ROTOWIRE $1,000 First Bet Safety Net ESPN BET ROTO $1,500 First Bet Reset

You can find Ravens vs Texans odds at all of the best online sportsbooks. These odds will include standard options like spread, moneyline and totals and more exotic wagers like NFL props and NFL parlays.

Top Ravens vs Texans Betting Sites

Caesars Sportsbook 🏈 Bet $1+, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers

🏈 Bet $1+, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers BetMGM 🏈 Up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets Back if Your First Bet Loses

🏈 Up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets Back if Your First Bet Loses Fanatics Sportsbook 🏈 No Sweat Bets up to $100 Each Day for 10 Straight Days

🏈 No Sweat Bets up to $100 Each Day for 10 Straight Days bet365 🏈 First-Bet Safety Net up to $1,000 or Bet $5, Get $150 In Bonus Bets

First-Bet Safety Net up to $1,000 or Bet $5, Get $150 In Bonus Bets ESPN BET 🏈 $1,500 First-Bet Reset

$1,500 First-Bet Reset DraftKings ­­­🏈 Bet $5, Get $150 In Bonus Bets

­­­🏈 Bet $5, Get $150 In Bonus Bets FanDuel 🏈 Bet $5 Get $250 if Your Bet Wins

1. Best Ravens vs Texans Betting Promos: Caesars Sportsbook

Bettors who sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW and make a qualifying wager of $1 or more at odds of -10000 or longer will earn 10 $100% profit boosts. The maximum wager that the boost token can be applied to is $25, and the maximum additional winnings per boost is $2,500.

2. Best Ravens vs Texans Betting Promos: BetMGM

First-time users can sign up with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS to receive a first-bet offer that pays back a losing opening wager with up to $1,500 in matching bonus bets. If your first bet is from $50 to $1,500, you will receive five bonus bets, each at 20% of your wager; if it is $49 or less, you will receive a single bonus bet equal to the amount of your original wager. You'll have up to seven days to play the bonus bets at one of the best online sportsbooks.

3. Best Ravens vs Texans Betting Promos: Fanatics Sportsbook

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo unlocks a unique offer that awards new users a No Sweat Bet up to $100 on each of their first 10 days after signing up. If your qualifying bet on odds of -500 or greater loses, Fanatics will pay you back with a bonus bet equal to the amount of your wager.

These bonus bets can be broken up into as many smaller bets as you would like, have a 1X playthrough and expire in seven days.

4. Best Ravens vs Texans Betting Promos: bet365

The bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE lets new bettors choose between two welcome offers: Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets or First Bet Safety Net up to $1,000. The bet-&-get deal gives you $150 in bonus bets as soon as you make a first bet of $5 or more – regardless of the outcome of that bet. The safety net pays back a losing first bet with up to $1,000 in matching bonus-bet credit.

5. Best Ravens vs Texans Betting Promos: DraftKings

The DraftKings promo code provides bettors with either of the following welcome offers depending on their geographic location:

In Washington DC, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, select parishes in Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Tennessee, Virginia and Vermont, the offer is Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets if Your Bet Wins.

In Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts, Maine, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Wyoming and West Virginia, it's Bet $5, Get $150 Instantly.

Bonus bets are awarded as six $25 bet credits, expire in seven days and have a 1X playthrough.

6. Best Ravens vs Texans Betting Promos: FanDuel

The FanDuel promo code gives new users $250 in bonus bets if they sign up, make a minimum first deposit of $5 and make a $5 winning wager on any market on the FanDuel app.

If that bet wins, users will receive their $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours after their initial wager settles as a win. These bonus bets can be broken up any way you like – you can make a single $250 bet, five $50 bets or anything else. And you'll have 7 days to use them.

Ravens vs Texans Betting Preview

Baltimore (10-5) was a 7-point favorite at NFL betting apps for the Week 16 matchup against Pittsburgh. The game was the typical slugfest between these bitter division rivals, with the Ravens taking a 24-17 lead into the fourth quarter. A Marlon Humphrey pick six early in that final stanza then put the game away, as Baltimore triumphed, 34-17.

Houston (9-6) was a slight road underdog at the start of the Week 16 Saturday game at Kansas City. The Texans fought back against that narrative by taking a 10-7 lead early in the second and even closed to within a point early in the third quarter, but the Chiefs outscored Houston by a 10-3 margin after that and won the game by a 27-19 margin.

Baltimore started this week as a slight favorite in this matchup, with a consensus point spread of -4 points. This is not expected to be a low scoring contest, as the over/under is at 46.5 points and could increase by the opening kickoff. If you want to place any of these wagers, just sign up for the best Ravens vs Texans betting promos detailed here.

Sign Up For Multiple Ravens vs Texans Betting Promo Codes & Bonuses

Shop around for the best Ravens vs Texans betting promo codes & bonuses available before signing up for legal, licensed betting sites in your state. You'll be able to claim welcome offers and bonus bets for all new accounts. These offers currently range from second-chance bets to bet-and-get offers.

As long as you're a new user, 21 or older and in a legal sports-betting state, you can take advantage of as many Ravens vs Texans promo codes as you'd like and use them when making your NFL betting picks and predictions.

Ravens vs Texans Betting Promos and Bonuses FAQs

Who is Favored to Win the Ravens vs Texans Game?

The Ravens are 4-point road favorite against the spread in the Week 17 odds at BetMGM. They are a -210 pick over the Texans (+170) on the moneyline. The over/under is 46.5 points.

Who can claim a Ravens vs Texans betting promo code?

If you're a first-time user located in any state that has licensed sports betting and are at least 21, you're eligible to claim a Ravens vs Texans betting promo code on all the best online sportsbooks mentioned in this review.

What are the best Ravens vs Texans betting promo codes?

There are a number of top-flight betting promo codes available right now. The BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS, the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW along with promo codes from Fanatics Sportsbook, DraftKings and FanDuel. They are all top tier options when it comes to choosing the best Ravens vs Texans betting promo code.

Can you claim more than one Ravens vs Texans betting bonus?

If you check off each box for all the legal requirements, there's no limit on how many Ravens vs Texans betting bonuses you can sign up for. Take advantage of the offers each sportsbook provides and begin claiming each sports betting bonus.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.