Best Golf Betting Promos for US Open: Grab $4000+ in PGA Bonuses from Top Betting Sites

There are few better combinations in golf than the U.S. Open and Pinehurst No. 2, as we'll see this weekend as the game's best compete for the third major championship of the year. It's a great time on the golf calendar to begin playing the best U.S. Open betting promos on the top sports betting apps and websites that are offering myriad excellent betting options for this weekend's action.

Signing up now at these various online sportsbooks also means being able to use different sportsbook promo codes that unlock elite welcome bonus offers. These offers enhance the online sports betting experience by increasing potential payouts on the first wagers you place.

Whether you think Scottie Scheffler stays red-hot, Wyndham Clark repeats, or some other golfer comes out on top, there's something for all types of bettors at the best online sportsbooks. Here's what you need to know before the game's best players tee off at Pinehurst.

Best US Open Betting Promos & Bonuses

US Open Betting Promos US Open Betting Promo Codes US Open Betting Bonuses BetMGM ROTOBONUS Up to $1500 in Bonus Bets Caesars Sportsbook ROTO1000 $1,000 First-Bet Offer Fanatics Sportsbook Click Here Bet & Get Up To $1,000 In Bonus Bets DraftKings Click Here Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets FanDuel Click Here Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets If Your 1st Bet Wins bet365 ROTOWIRE First Bet Safety Net Up to $1,000

or Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Hard Rock Bet Click Here Up To $100 Back On First Bet

To take advantage of the best PGA betting promos, you must be a new customers, at least 21 years ago and in state where these betting sites are licensed to operate. Hit the BET NOW buttons to register an account, make your initial deposit and place a qualifying wager.

BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS: It doesn't get much better than the U.S. Open and Pinehurst, so it makes sense to look for welcome bonus offers that are equally big. You'll get that with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS, with all new players earning a first-bet bonus up to $1,500 when they register for a new account. Win and you'll receive traditional cash profit. Lose, and BetMGM will refund bettors in the form of matching bonus bets and a second chance to earn back their original funds.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000: Scottie Scheffler is the rightful favorite, but this weekend's course will be a difficult one, which makes it tough to predict a winner. You'll have some security if you sign up using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000, which delivers a first-bet offer up to $1,000 to new players. That means the first wager you place (up to $1,000) will earn cash profit with a win or a single matching bonus bet back if it's unsuccessful. No matter what happens, you're covered thanks to this elite offer.

Fanatics Sportsbook promo: There are golf tournaments each weekend this summer, so welcome bonus offers that give quantity are important. Players will get that with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer. All new players will receive a single matching bonus bet up to $100 each day for 10 consecutive days after signing up. That means the potential to max it out for $1,000 in guaranteed bonus bets on top of any winnings you earn from the qualifying wagers. You'll be able to unlock these bonus bets during the U.S. Open action and beyond thanks to this offer.

DraftKings promo code: There are no guarantees on a course as difficult as Pinehurst, but players will have the ability to guarantee a win when they sign up with the DraftKings promo code offer. All new players who sign up and place any $5 wager will unlock a guarantee of $150 in bonus bets. Those bonus bets are delivered as six $25 bonus bets, and you're also eligible to earn cash profit if your initial $5 wager winners. But the bonus bets are yours no matter what, to be used on U.S. Open odds or anything else that DraftKings provides its players.

FanDuel promo code: Pinehurst requires the game's best players to be versatile from tee to green, and the welcome bonus offers that provide the same are few and far between. That's what the FanDuel promo code offer provides new players when they place any winning $5 wager. Doing so unlocks $200 in guaranteed bonus bets, and what's nice about this offer is the bonus bets can be divided up and used however you'd like. Getting this kind of credit allows you to pick the dollar amount you use the bonus bets on—and you can also earn cash profit on that $5 wager you place.

bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE: One welcome bonus offer is good, but getting to choose from two is great. That's what's available with the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE, which lets bettors choose from a First Bet Safety Net up to $1,000 or a Bet $5, Get $150 in bonus bets guarantee. Pick whichever offer is better for your betting style and start placing bets with one of the industry's top operators.

Hard Rock Bet Promo Code: Looking for an offer that gives you the feeling of security, that none of the golfers will enjoy this weekend? PGA bettors can claim up to $100 back on their first bet with the No Regret First Bet unlocked by the Hard Rock Bet Promo Code.

Best US Open Betting Promos - How to Sign Up with Top Betting Apps & Sites

Bettors who want to get started in time for the U.S. Open will need to complete four simple steps:

Click any link in this article or download the operator's betting app to begin the sign-up process Type in the relevant promo code (if necessary) to unlock your welcome bonus offer Enter in your relevant personal information to create your account, then confirm you are at least 21 years old and located in one of the states where that operator is live Make a qualifying first deposit to fund your new account

Wager on US Open Odds with Best Betting Promos & Bonuses

Golf's third major has arrived. While Pinehurst can be unpredictable, one thing is not, Scottie Scheffler.

Masters champion and World No. 1 Scheffler is once again a favorite of the oddsmakers. But the Open can fool you, so keep an eye for someone else, such as defending champion Wyndham Clark.

The U.S. Open at Pinehurst is one of the biggest sporting events of the year, and you can add to the excitement by signing up for a new account and grabbing a number of elite welcome bonus offers today. Sign up, grab your offers, and begin placing bets on the game's best offers.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.