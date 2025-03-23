BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOSPORTS - Claim $150 or $1500 Promo for NCAA Second-Round Games

Create a new account for sports betting with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS to make your first wager on today's NCAA Tournament second-round action. New customers in most states can earn the first-bet offer up to $1,500, which refunds a lost first wager with matching bonus bets.

New customers in select states can take advantage of a different welcome offer from one of the best sportsbook promos for college basketball betting. If you live in Colorado, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or West Virginia, you can use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150 to get the Bet $10, Get $150 in bonus bets. If your opening wager of $10 or more is a winner, you will get three $50 bet credits.

There's March Madness betting well into the evening today as the rest of the Sweet 16 field will be set. East No. 1 seed Duke will face No. 9 Baylor and East No. 2 seed Alabama plays No. 7 Saint Mary's. South No. 3 seed Iowa State and West No. 12 Colorado State are also among the schools that will be in action.

The best way to get started on one of the most popular sports betting apps is to tap or click any of the BET NOW buttons on this page and register for a new account using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonuses.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOSPORTS - Sign Up Now & Get NCAA Betting Promo

💵 BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOSPORTS / ROTOBG150 🎁 BetMGM Promo First-Bet Offer Up to $1,500 / Bet $10, Win $150 (CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV) 📲 Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices ✅ Bonus Code Verified On: March 23, 2025

As one of the top sports betting sites, BetMGM has made their registration process quick and easy. To get started with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS, follow these steps:

Tap or click any of the BET NOW buttons on this page; you will be directed to the BetMGM registration page. You'll be asked to answer some quick questions, including providing your name, mailing address, email address, and phone number. Provide your DOB and last four digits of your SSN to confirm your identity. When prompted, enter ROTOSPORTS as the BetMGM bonus code if it's not already filled in for you or ROTOBG150 if you are in CO, MI, NJ, PA or WV. Make a deposit of at least $10. You can use payment options on one of the leading credit card betting sites or an online banking account. Also, BetMGM is one of the leading PayPal sportsbooks.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOSPORTS - $1500 Promo T&Cs for Sunday, March 23

Use one of the leading college basketball promos to bet on any NCAA Tournament second-round games today. The BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS will get you the first-bet offer up to $1,500 for tournament contests or anything else you might be interested in.

Here's how the BetMGM bonus code offer works for the first-bet offer up to $1,500: Use the latest college basketball odds to decide which school you think will advance to a regional semifinal March 27-28. Win your opening wager and you can celebrate. If you happen to lose, though, you will be reimbursed with a matching amount that will be distributed as bonus bets. If your opening-wager loss is for $50 or more, you will get five bonus bets refunded to your account, each worth 20% of the original wager. As an example, if your opening bet lost and it was for $100, you will get back five $20 bet credits.

If your first wager is less than $50, you will earn one bonus-bet credit equal to your original bet. Make sure to use your bonus bets within seven days before they expire on one of the best March Madness betting sites.

In Colorado, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, bettors receive a different offer using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150: Bet $10, Win $150 in bonus bets if your first wager wins. There are no odds restrictions on the qualifying wager and the $150 is paid out as three $50 bet credits. The bonus bets expire after seven days.

Use BetMGM Bonus Code for First-Round NCAA Tournament Betting

College basketball betting is all we'll be talking about until a national champion is crowned. You can get in on all the action and score big with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS and the first-bet offer up to $1500.

Use the BetMGM bonus code welcome offer for any of today's action with one of the leading college basketball betting apps. There are always upsets to ramp up the excitement of the NCAA Tournament's opening weekend and some schools emerge out of nowhere to reach the Round of 16. Which teams might fit the bill this tournament?

With the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS will get you access to moneyline wagers. In select states, customers can also bet on college basketball player props.

You don't have to bet on college basketball, though. If you prefer, pick a different sports betting market, like today's NASCAR race from Miami or MLB Opening Day games Thursday. The marquee showdown that day is a Tigers-Dodgers primetime matchup. That should be a fun game since superstar and 2024 NL MVP Shohei Ohtani will be facing flame-throwing Detroit lefty Tarik Skubal, the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner.

You can also use bonus bets on college basketball futures to make wagers looking ahead to later rounds in the tournament. The options are virtually endless. Tap one of our BET NOW buttons right now to get your college basketball betting journey started and get up to $1,500 in first-bet protection with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS. Don't delay. Register now and begin betting almost immediately!

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.