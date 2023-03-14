Betsafe Colorado Offers 20/1 Odds Boost for Avalanche and Nuggets To Win Conference

Winter sports regular seasons are winding down and it looks like both Colorado teams might set off on deep postseason runs. After a sluggish start to the season, the Avalanche now sit comfortably in playoff position and will look to defend their Stanley Cup title. Meanwhile the Denver Nuggets are perched atop the Western Conference, led by Nikola Jokic, the favorite to take home his third straight MVP.

There is lots to wager on in Colorado sports, which is why this is one of the most interesting odds boosts available, at Betsafe sportsbook.

20/1 Odds Boost for Avalanche and Nuggets

Betsafe is offering a 20:1 odds boost for both the Avs and Nuggets to win the Western Conference. To take advantage, Colorado residents just need to do the following:

Betsafe may be an unfamiliar name in the US, but it is among the 20 brands owned and operated by Betsson, a preeminent player in European casino gambling and sports betting. Colorado marks their first entry into the US market. You can sign up with the Betsafe promo code and get a generous welcome offer.

Other Colorado Markets To Bet On At Betsafe

Bettors will find deep markets in all their favorite sports in an easy to navigate and intuitively structured website and app. Betsafe posts competitive odds, defaulting to the -110 pricing at most US books. Their prop menu is extensive on all major sporting events. On a recent Raptors-Nuggets game for example, Betsafe posts a points spread, total, team totals for both teams, money lines, 1st half point spreads and totals and 1st quarter point spreads and totals all on the first screen and links to a multitude of player and team props just a click further. Avalanche fans can easily access money lines, 3-way money lines (regulation ties included), totals with and without overtime, and puck lines.

Betsafe really stands out with their statistical offerings. Click on any game then click on "statistics" to find a wealth of relevant data. Everything is there, from past matchups between the teams to each squad's recent games to league standings. If that is not enough, go to the "more statistics" tab, which leads to an external link with even more comprehensive data.

Use Betsafe To Bet On Other Teams In Colorado

Football season is still months away, but Colorado sports fans can find futures markets now. Betsafe has the Broncos in the middle of the pack with +1700 odds to take the AFC and +3000 to win the Super Bowl. The AFC West looks tough as always, especially so this year given that it houses the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs. The Broncos are +450 to take the division.

College football offerings are limited now, but as the season gets closer, Colorado residents can bet on national title and conference title futures as well as over/under win totals on all the teams, including in-state schools. Expect lots of action on Colorado football now that the "Prime Time" era has arrived.

Local fans looking for a long shot will really love Colorado Rockies odds at Betsafe. They are +25000 to win the World Series, +12400 to take the NL pennant and +16000 in the tough NL West. The regular season starts very soon, and games at Coors are always very interesting to fans hoping to see lots of runs scored. Betsafe will have popular Totals markets up on all the Rockies games as well as money lines and run lines.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.