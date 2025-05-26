Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTODYW - Double Your Winnings: Bet NHL & NBA Playoffs Today

After being dominated in the first two games of their series, the Timberwolves have a chance to tie the Western Conference Finals tonight. The Thunder lead, 2-1, heading into Game 4, but the Wolves woke up in Game 3. Bet on the Timberwolves-Thunder or something else after using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW to open a new account. Make your first wager of just $1 or more. Win or lose, you will receive 10 100% profit boosts and have the chance to double your winnings.

One of the best sportsbook promos is available for new customers with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code offer. It doesn't matter if your opening bet wins or not. You will get 100% profit-boost tokens to use on your next 10 wagers. You could also pick one of the exciting Memorial Day MLB interleague matchups today to start your sports betting journey, including Giants-Tigers, Reds-Royals and Dodgers-Guardians, or wager on the Panthers-Hurricanes in the NHL Playoffs.

Get started now by tapping a BET NOW button and using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW to activate an account. One of the best sports betting apps is perfect for whatever interests you the most. Wager $1 or more on the NBA, NHL, MLB and more, then get guaranteed 100% profit boosts!

Double Your Winnings with Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTODYW

🎁 Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTODYW 🖊️ Caesars Sportsbook New User Promo Bet $1 & Get 10 100% Profit Boosts to Double Your Winnings 💰 Minimum Deposit $10 📲 Caesars Sportsbook Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices 📆 Last Verified May 26, 2025

If you're 21+ in most locations and in a place where sports betting is legal, you can sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code offers in minutes on one of the best online sportsbooks. Here's all you need to do:

Click any BET NOW button in this article; the link will redirect you to the Caesars Sportsbook registration page. Select your state and click the "Join Now" link. Enter an email address, set up a secure password and provide a mobile phone number. Provide a few basic personal details to verify age, identification and your location. Make sure ROTODYW is entered as the exclusive Caesars Sportsbook promo code. Copy and paste it if it's not already filled in for you. Make a $10 deposit using any banking method Caesars accepts; it is a top sportsbook that accepts credit cards and e-wallets such as PayPal.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Terms & Conditions for Monday, May 26

Here's how the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW offer works: Make your first bet of $1+ on any qualifying market and get 10 100% profit boost tokens, win or lose. You can use the tokens on one of the leading NBA betting apps and have the chance to double your winnings.

Profit boosts differ from odds boosts in that the bettor selects which wagers they want boosted. The profit boosts from one of the best NBA betting promos can be used with any wager of $25 or less. The maximum additional winnings you can receive per boosted bet is $2,500. The profit boost tokens expire after 14 days.

Start your sports betting journey today. Just tap any BET NOW and claim your welcome bonus with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code and begin wagering on one of the leading MLB betting sites. Don't delay. Sign up now!

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTODYW for MLB Odds & NBA Playoffs

Use the latest MLB odds to make your bets with the profit boosts you will get via the Ceasars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW welcome offer. Featured games include the Dodgers at Guardians, San Francisco at Detroit and more.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTODYW: Best Bets for Monday, May 26, 2025

NBA Playoffs Game 4: Thunder at Timberwolves, 8:30 p.m. ET; get the latest NBA odds for the Western Conference Finals.

Thunder at Timberwolves, 8:30 p.m. ET; get the latest NBA odds for the Western Conference Finals. NHL Playoffs Game 4: Hurricanes at Panthers, 8 p.m. ET; one of the leading NHL sportsbooks offers NHL odds for the Eastern Conference Finals.

Hurricanes at Panthers, 8 p.m. ET; one of the leading NHL sportsbooks offers NHL odds for the Eastern Conference Finals. MLB: Giants at Tigers, 1:10 p.m. ET; use one of the best MLB betting promos for this matchup between two of MLB's surprise teams this season.

Giants at Tigers, 1:10 p.m. ET; use one of the best MLB betting promos for this matchup between two of MLB's surprise teams this season. MLB: Reds at Royals, 4:10 p.m. ET

Reds at Royals, 4:10 p.m. ET MLB: Dodgers at Guardians, 6:10 p.m. ET; check the latest World Series odds for the defending champs against an ALCS participant last season.

There's a lot to choose from on a busy sports betting schedule. The Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW is one of the best NHL betting promos for new customers for all of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Panthers continue their defense of the Stanley Cup at home for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Hurricanes. Florida can clinch its spot in the Stanley Cup Finals for the third consecutive season with a win tonight. The Panthers are up, 3-0, and have outscored the Hurricanes, 16-4, in the series.

If you are looking at NBA player props for the Wolves-Thunder, Minnesota's Anthony Edwards always has value for point totals and assists. Edwards' 30-point outburst in Saturday's Game 3 keyed the Wolves' 143-101 victory.

MLB games on Memorial Day have become an annual tradition and you can use the Ceasars Sportsbook promo code offer to open an account for all types of MLB player props and more.

Two of MLB's best teams will go head-to-head when the Giants visit the Tigers. Former Tigers' ace Justin Verlander, who now plays for San Francisco, is on the injured list and won't get a chance to pitch against his former team. Still, the three-game series pits clubs that are far exceeding expectations at this stage of the season. Other games today for MLB betting include Blue Jays at Rangers, Marlins-Padres and Yankees-Angels.

Register for the Ceasars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW by clicking a BET NOW link. Make a first bet of at least $1 and claim 100% profit boost tokens for your next 10 wagers. The profit boosts will give you the chance to potentially double your winnings, so sign up now!

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.