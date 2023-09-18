Can I Bet On Carolina Panthers Odds?

Theoretically, yes – you can bet on Carolina Panthers odds. However, this means that you can only place your wagers in-person at brick-and-mortar retail sportsbook locations. While sports betting is legal in North Carolina, mobile sports betting won't go live until early in 2024. Governor Roy Cooper signed House Bill 347 into law, and North Carolina sportsbooks will be live in the Tar Heel State early in 2024.

Since so many of the major sports betting operators have gotten a strong footprint in the industry, you can be assured that they will all be looking to get involved with the state that has the ninth-largest population in the country. Once sports betting goes live at the start of 2024, it will be an absolute rush of madness for all bettors in the Tar Heel State.

Top Online Sportsbooks To Bet On Carolina Panthers Odds

There are upwards of 12 mobile sports betting licenses that are set to be issued for North Carolina sports betting. Customers in the Tar Heel State will have some of the best sports betting apps at their disposal, as well as lucrative North Carolina betting promos, once sports betting goes live.

Best Expected Sportsbook Promos For Betting on Carolina Panthers Odds

When mobile sports betting does go live in North Carolina, you will be able to sign up with any of these four fantastic sportsbook promo codes – in addition to many others. Make sure you bookmark all of these offers in order to have them saved once sports betting goes live in the Tar Heel State. We will give you updates on when each sportsbook is officially ready to go live.

BetMGM North Carolina Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: By using the BetMGM North Carolina Bonus Code ROTOBONUS, you can get a first bet welcome offer – up to $1,500. Or, you can place a first wager of $10 to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.

Caesars Sportsbook North Carolina Promo Code ROTOGET: Get $250 in bonus bets when you place your first wager of at least $50 when you use the Caesars Sportsbook North Carolina Promo Code ROTOGET.

DraftKings North Carolina Bonus Code: Use the DraftKings North Carolina Bonus Code to get $200 in bonus bets when you place your first bet of at least $5.

FanDuel North Carolina: Bonus Code: You can bet $5, get $200 using the FanDuel North Carolina Promo Code.

Top Online Sportsbooks For Betting On Carolina Panthers Odds

Sports bettors in North Carolina will be able to reap all the benefits once sports betting goes live in early 2024. If you're looking to place your wagers on Carolina Panthers NFL odds or anything else, just know that you'll have the added benefit of getting a great welcome offer to get you started on your sports betting journey.

The Panthers take on the Saints on this Monday, but if you want to place your wagers on them you'll need to do it in person. Once online sports betting goes live in early 2024, you won't even need to leave the comfort of your home.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.