DraftKings King of the End Zone Promo: $2 Million Prize Pool + $200 Sign-Up Bonus Right Now

The playoffs are here for NFL betting, and you can have a chance to win a share of $2 million with the DraftKings King of the End Zone promo for the NFL Playoffs. You can also get an instant $200 in bonus bets by signing up now using the DraftKings promo code for new customers.

This exclusive offer is among the most popular sportsbook promos available and enables you to make more wagers as the journey to the Super Bowl shifts into high gear. In addition, new customers signing up today can also try to stake a claim to a share of $2 million in bonus bets by participating in the DraftKings King of the End Zone promo offer.

When you opt into one of the top NFL betting promos, you will receive a token that can be used to make a qualifying bet on longest TD scorer of the day. If you are a winner, you will be rewarded with a share of the $2 million in bonus bets available through this exciting offer.

Click any of the "BET NOW" buttons on this page to sign up now with the DraftKings King of the End Zone promo and enjoy $200 in guaranteed bonus bets and try to get your share of a $2 million prize pool from one of the world's leading sports betting apps.

DraftKings King of the End Zone Promo Code: Claim $200 Instant Bonus Bets + Share of $2 Million Prize Pool

🎁 DraftKings Promo Code CLICK HERE 🎁 DraftKings King of the End Zone Promo $200 in Bonus Bets Instantly + Chance to Share $2 Million Prize Pool 📲 DraftKings Mobile App Availability iOS and Android 📆 Promo Last Updated Jan. 8, 2025

The DraftKings King of the End Zone promo code is available to customers 21 and older and in a US location where DraftKings Sportsbook is licensed to participate. Just follow these simple steps to sign up now with one of the best sports betting sites for NFL betting and more.

Download and install the DraftKings Sportsbook app onto your Android or iOS device. Tap any of the "BET NOW" links on this page to start the sign-up process at DraftKings' secure sign-up portal. Complete the online sign-up form and provide documentation that verifies your identity. You won't have to enter the DraftKings promo code because the best sports betting bonus will be automatically applied to your account when you use one of our BET NOW links to start your registration. Upon approval, make a qualifying first deposit of $5 by PayPal or a credit card using the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

DraftKings King of the End Zone Promo Code Details

In addition to earning $200 in bonus bets, guaranteed, for NFL odds when you make a qualifying first bet on DraftKings of just $5 of more, new customers signing up using the DraftKings promo code can also unlock the DraftKings King of the End Zone promo offer, which can earn you a share of $2 million in bonus bets by wagering on who will score the longest touchdown of the day.

Once your new DraftKings account is registered, simply opt into the DraftKings King of the End Zone promo offer. You'll receive a token that you can use to make a qualifying pre-game bet of at least $5 on that day's NFL player props at DraftKings' Touchdown Props -- under "TD Scorer" (First TD Scorer, Anytime TD Scorer, 2+ TDs, etc.).

If the player you've selected via DraftKings player props bets in your qualifying bet scores the longest touchdown of the day, you'll win a share of $2 million in bonus bets. Passing touchdowns do not count as DraftKings King of the End Zone promo winners -- only the player that scores the longest touchdown of the day.

Your qualifying bet can contain up to two legs for traditional parlays or three legs for same game parlays and all players will qualify as entries into the DraftKings King of the End Zone promo (SGPx bets do not qualify).

Your $200 in bonus bets awarded via the DraftKings promo code, as eight $25 bet credits, will be added to your account instantly and are good for seven days. Any bonus bets awarded via the DraftKings King of the End Zone promo will get added to your account upon settlement of your qualifying bets and are valid to use for seven days to make more wagers on NFL point spreads and Super Bowl odds.

It all starts now. All you have to do is tap or click one of the BET NOW buttons on this page to get things rolling. When you sign up today as a new customer using the DraftKings King of the End Zone promo code, you unlock an exclusive welcome offer that sets you up with a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets and your chance to score a portion of $2 million bonus bets if you pick the player who scores the longest touchdown of the day!

King of the End Zone Promo: Get $200 in Bonus Bets

& Share $2 Million in Bonus Bets for NFL Playoffs

The sports betting action for the NFL Playoffs is heating up with six games Saturday, Sunday and Monday for Wild Card Weekend. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly, just for placing an opening wager of $5 or more. Plus, take advantage of the DraftKings King of the End Zone promo offer. If you pick the player who scores the longest touchdown of the day, you will get a share of $2 million in bonus bets.

NFL Playoffs: Wild Card Weekend

Here's the schedule (all times ET):

Saturday

L.A. Chargers at Houston Texans, 4:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens, 8 p.m.

Sunday

Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m.

Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:30 p.m.

Washington Commanders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8 p.m.

Monday

Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams, 8 p.m.

With so many sports betting options available, it is the ideal time to claim a $200 sports betting bonus and take a chance at a share of a prize pool worth $2 million in bonus bets with the DraftKings King of the End Zone promo offer.

Click any of our "BET NOW" links to get started and make the NFL Playoffs even more exciting. Get $200 in bonus bets with the DraftKings promo code offer and play the DraftKings King of the End Zone promo from one of the leading NFL betting sites. Don't wait. Register now and start betting in time for Wild Card Weekend!

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.