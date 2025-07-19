Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Up to $300 in Bonus Bets for UFC 318 Holloway vs Poirer Odds

Sports bettors can get up to $300 in bonus bets with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo. Wager on Holloway vs Poirer and other UFC 318 odds and more Saturday night.

Saturday night's sports betting slate is highlighted by UFC 318 in New Orleans, and the Max Holloway-Dustin Poirier main event. The lightweight bout, the third meeting between the two veterans, offers a chance for you to collect up to $300 in bonus bets in select states, if you sign up with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo .

New customers in MI, NJ or PA could earn up to $300 in bonus bets with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo. They must make a series of $10 qualifying wagers over your first three days. Make your first $10 (minimum) qualifying wager on a game of -500 odds or better and you'll receive $100 in bonus bets. Repeat this for two additional days and those $30 in qualifying wagers will result in $300 worth of bonus bets.

Bettors in AZ, CO, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA or WV can earn up to $250 in bonus bets over your first five days with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo. Just make a $10 qualifying wager on a game with odds at -500, you will collect $50 in bonus bets. Repeat this for an additional four days that follow to receive a maximum of $250 in bonus bets.

The flagship offer remains 10 days of No Sweat Bets, up to $100 per day. First, you'll need to go on your mobile using one of the best sports betting apps and designate one bet a day (maximum $100) as your 'No Sweat Bet'. Fanatics will provide protection on that wager in case it settles as a loss through a bonus bet refund up to $100. Use this deal can be used for 10 straight days to accumulate hundreds of dollars in bonus bets.

Bettors in NY get a special deal with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo. Sign up with the promo code and claim 100% profit boosts on qualifying bets for 10 days. All qualifying bets with Fanatics must be on games at -500 odds or better.

No matter which offer is appropriate for you, it all starts with one of the top sportsbook promo codes with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo - Register for Up to $300 Bonus for UFC 318

🎁 Fanatics Sportsbook Promo CLICK HERE 💵 Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus Bet $30, Get $300 in Bonus Bets; Bet $50, Get $250; $1000 in No Sweat Bets 📲 Fanatics Sportsbook App Availability iOS and Android devices 💳 Minimum Deposit $10 📆 Last Verified: July 19, 2025

In minutes, you will be on one of the most popular sports betting sites. Here's how to sign up with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer:

Click or tap any "BET NOW" button to start the sign-up process. You'll be directed to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page. You must be in a location where Fanatics is licensed to operate. Complete the online sign-up form by providing the personal info requested with a valid email and password, then verify your age (21 in most places). You won't need to enter the Fanatics Sportsbook promo because the best offer will be applied to your account after using one of our BET NOW buttons. Make a deposit of $10 or more using one of the best PayPal betting sites or another supported payment method.

LIMITED TIME OFFER Get 20% OFF

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Offer Details for Saturday, July 19

After activating your account via the Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer, make a qualifying wager of $10 or more with odds of -500 or longer.

If you are in MI, NJ and PA, win or lose, you will get $100 in bonus bets each day for your first three days as a customer, for a total of $300.

win or lose, you will get $100 in bonus bets each day for your first three days as a customer, for a total of $300. In AZ, CO, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA and WV, you will get $50 in bonus bets each day for your first five days as a customer, a total of $250.

you will get $50 in bonus bets each day for your first five days as a customer, a total of $250. If you go with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo $1,000 in No Sweat Bets offer, you must designate which bet will be your No Sweat Bet each day for your first 10 days as a customer. Earn back up to a $100 daily if your wager is a loss.

$1,000 in No Sweat Bets offer, you must designate which bet will be your No Sweat Bet each day for your first 10 days as a customer. Earn back up to a $100 daily if your wager is a loss. In New York, the offer is a 100% profit boost daily for your first 10 days as a customer.

Bonus bets earned via the Fanatics Sportsbook promo can be used in a lump sum or broken into smaller bets. They expire after seven days and have a 1x playthrough requirement.

Start placing bets today and land an amazing deal for up to either $300 or $250 in bonus bets or $1,000 in No Sweat Bets. Tap a BET NOW button to register for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer and get guaranteed bonus bets.

Use Fanatics Sportsbook Promo To Bet on UFC 318 & MLB Odds

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers give you the opportunity to win hundreds of dollars in bonus bets on a variety of different sporting options tonight, including UFC 318:

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Best Bets for Saturday, July 19, 2025

MLB: Red Sox at Cubs, 7:15 p.m. ET

Red Sox at Cubs, 7:15 p.m. ET WNBA: All-Star Game, 8:30 p.m. ET

All-Star Game, 8:30 p.m. ET MLB: Astros at Mariners, 9:40 p.m. ET.

Astros at Mariners, 9:40 p.m. ET. UFC 318: Max Holloway (-125) vs. Dustin Poirier (+105), approx. 10 p.m. ET

UFC 318 will take place from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans where the crowd will be behind Louisiana native Dustin Poirier in his retirement match against Max Holloway (26-8-0). This is the third fight between the two fighters, with Poirier (30-9-0) winning the first two matches.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo continues to set the pace for bettors as one of the best promotions in online sports betting. Look for the introductory offer in your state and tap on one of the BET NOW links to start your registration.