FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $200 in Instant Bonus Bets for NFL & NCAAF Odds

Looking for the best way to bet on football? You can use this exclusive, limited time FanDuel promo code to get $200 in bonus bets, plus three free weeks of the NFL Sunday Ticket.

By using one of the highest rated sportsbook promos in the industry, you can score some special bonuses. Just place a first-time $5 bet, and you'll instantly get $200 in bonus bets, in addition to that three-week free trial of the NFL Sunday Ticket.

Take advantage of this FanDuel promo code welcome offer to keep tabs on all of the games, plus some additional bonus bets to use while you're watching it. Click any BET NOW button located on this page to get started with one of the top NFL betting promos on the market.

FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $200 in Instant Bonus Bets for Football Odds

🎁 FanDuel Promo Code CLICK HERE 🖊️ FanDuel Welcome Bonus Bet $5, Get $200 In Bonus Bets + 3 Weeks NFL Sunday Ticket 📲 FanDuel Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices ✅ Promo Code Last Verified: September 15, 2024

Follow these instructions to claim your FanDuel promo code and complete your sign-up at one of the top sports betting apps in the United States:

Click on the "BET NOW" button located below to start creating your account. This will take you to the FanDuel new-user registration page where you'll need to enter some basic personal information like your name, email address, physical address, and phone number. You will also need to verify your identity, so provide your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN when asked for them. Make a first-time deposit of $10+ at FanDuel by using a variety of payment methods like credit cards, debit cards, PayPal, Venmo and many others. Once your account is created and funded, you can place your first wager at FanDuel.

FanDuel Promo Code for Sunday, September 15

We need to review some of the FanDuel promo code terms and conditions before you place your first bet at one of the most popular online sportsbooks.

Once you place a first-time wager of $5 at FanDuel, you will receive $200 in bonus bets instantly, plus a three-week free trial of the NFL Sunday Ticket package which shows every game from around the league. It doesn't matter whether you win or lose, just place that first-time wager, and you'll walk away with the bonus bets and NFL Sunday Ticket free trial.

Keep in mind, you will only have seven days to use the entirety of your bonus bets or they will expire.

While this offer is geared towards the NFL, FanDuel Sportsbook also offers one of the best college football betting sites in the US. Wager on all the top NCAAF odds after claiming your FanDuel promo code.

Bet on NFL & NCAAF Odds with FanDuel Sportsbook

The season is here, and you can get $200 in bonus bets, plus three free weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket with the FanDuel promo code at one of the top NFL betting sites.

NFL odds are posted every week, so you'll have plenty of chances to take advantage of this great welcome offer early on. You can also wager on NFL player props and so much more at FanDuel today.

Click the BET NOW button below to instantly get started with this $200 FanDuel promo code, and begin wagering on the latest NFL odds as soon as possible.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.