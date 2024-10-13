FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Code: Win $300 in Bonus Bets on Sunday, October 13

Week 6 of the NFL season, and new customers can use the FanDuel promo code for a Bet $5, Win $300 in bonus bets welcome offer that you can use on football odds this Sunday.

To get the $300 in bonus bets, you'll need to win on that first-time $5 wager. So, make sure you choose a sure winner and capitalize on one of the most unique sportsbook promos in the industry. A first-time win could get you off to a fast start today.

The Sunday slate of Week 6 begins bright and early with a matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. There's also a big-time NFC South showdown featuring the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints, the Arizona Cardinals at Green Bay Packers, the Washington Commanders at Baltimore Ravens, and the Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys. You can bet on any of these matchups and more on one of the most famous sports betting apps.

Click the BET NOW button directly below to secure this FanDuel promo code now.

FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $300 for NFL Week 6

🎁 FanDuel Promo Code CLICK HERE 💵 FanDuel Sportsbook Bonus Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets If Your Bet Wins 📲 FanDuel Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices ✅ Promo Code Last Verified: Oct. 13, 2024

If you are at least 21 years old, located in a legal FanDuel betting state and a new customer there, you can follow these steps to sign up for a new account at one of the best online sportsbooks.

Click on the "BET NOW" button located below to start creating your account. This will take you to the FanDuel new-user registration page where you'll need to enter some basic personal information like your name, email address, physical address and phone number. You will also need to verify your identity, so provide your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN when asked for them. Make a first-time deposit of $10+ at FanDuel by using a variety of payment methods like credit cards, debit cards, PayPal, Venmo and many others. Once your account is created and funded, you can place your first wager at FanDuel.

FanDuel Promo Code for Sunday, October 13

Before placing your first wager, take a look at the FanDuel promo code terms and conditions so you are familiar with the process of one of the great NFL betting promos.

When you place your first $5 bet, you'll need to wait for the outcome. If that first bet doesn't win, you will not receive any bonus bets or a second chance to win any. However, if you do win your first bet, you will get $300 in bonus bets as a reward.

The bonus bets you receive from a first-time $5 winning wager arrive at your account as $300 in site credit – the wagers can be broken down into any amount, and the entire amount must be used within seven days before expiration. The entirety of your site credit has a one-time playthrough feature, meaning they must be used once to withdraw any of your winnings from one of the most well-known NFL betting sites.

Win $300 in Bonus Bets for Sunday Night Football with FanDuel Sportsbook

If you place a $5 first-time winning wager early enough in the day with the FanDuel promo code, you could have $300 in bonus bets to use on the Cincinnati Bengals at New York Giants Sunday Night Football game.

The Bengals were picked by many as a dark horse darling in the NFL Super Bowl odds at the beginning of the season, but they're only 1-4 out of the gate. Meanwhile, the Giants pulled off an upset victory out West last week in Seattle, and they're looking to get back to .500 with a win tonight.

There's a lot on the line at MetLife Stadium tonight, so be sure to check out all of the different NFL player props and betting markets available for the matchup. Click the BET NOW button below to claim this $300 FanDuel promo code now.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.