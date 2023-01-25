The 2023 PGA Tour takes a trip to California this week for the Farmers Insurance Open, which will tee off Wednesday in La Jolla, CA. Luke List will look to repeat as the Farmers Insurance Open champ, though he looks to be a longshot in the PGA odds.

Bet on the Farmers Insurance Open with golf betting promos today to give yourself the best possible chance to profit this weekend. Below, we have organized the top offers from the best sports betting sites for you to explore and claim today.

Sign Up For Golf Betting Promos Today

Betting on golf is exciting because of the lucrative odds and large payouts. However, these odds reflect the risk and randomness involved, which is why it is wise to bet with golf betting promos, as they can remove much of the risk. Take the following steps to sign up for golf betting promos, which we have listed below.

Begin by clicking the golf betting promo link for the sportsbook you are interested in signing up for. This will take you to that sportsbook's registration page where you will be asked to provide basic information to verify your identity, such as your name, physical address, and email address.

Enter the promo code, if there is one, enter it into the promo code field, then make the minimum qualifying deposit to complete your sign-up for the Farmers Insurance Open.

Golf Betting Promos Available For The Farmers Insurance Open

Here, we have organized the best golf betting promos this week for the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Sign up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to get first bet offers for the Farmers Insurance Open, up to $1,000.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL: New users who sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL for the Farmers Insurance Open get a first bet, up to $1,250, as well as 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits.

DraftKings Promo Code: Thanks to the DraftKings Promo Code, bet $5 on any PGA odds to instantly get $200 in bet credits.

FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5 on the Farmers Insurance Open to receive $150 in bet credits when you sign up using the FanDuel Promo Code.

WynnBET Promo Code XROTOWIRE: The WynnBET welcome offer is different depending on your location. If you are in CO, MI, or NJ, you will get $100 after you bet $100. New users in AZ, IN, LA, NY, TN, and VA can sign up with WynnBET Promo Code XROTOWIRE to get $100 in bet credits when you place a $10 PGA wager.

Bet On The Farmers Insurance Open Odds With Golf Betting Promos

Sign up for as many of the golf betting promos above before you place your picks for the Farmers Insurance Open this week. With Jon Rahm viewed as the heavy favorite to win, at +390 odds, you can use the welcome bonuses above to bet on Rahm or any other golfer today.

Bet $5 on Jon Rahm to win the Farmers Insurance Open with the DraftKings Promo Code to instantly receive $200 in bets credits. Of course, a $5 bet would payout $19.50, which you would also get to keep if Rahm wins.

You can also place $5 on Rahm to win with the FanDuel Promo Code link to instantly receive $150 in bet credits.

After using these golf betting promo links, check out all of the other promotions offered this week for the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.