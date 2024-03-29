Gonzaga vs Purdue Betting Promos, Odds & Best Bets for March 29

The Gonzaga Bulldogs will be making their ninth straight appearance in the Sweet 16 when they take on the top-seeded Purdue Boilermakers on Friday, and you can give yourself more chances to start a winning streak of your own with thousands in bonuses unlocked by the nation's top college basketball betting promos.

By signing up now at the country's best sports betting sites, you can set yourself up with thousands in bonus bets that you can use to make more bets on Sweet 16 moneylines, point spreads and props as the battle for this year's national championship heats up.

Tip-off on Friday night's Midwest Region Sweet 16 betting matchup is set for 7:39pm ET at Little Caesars Arena, so don't delay. Read on to learn more about how you can get thousands in bonus bets by signing up for these top March Madness betting promos.

Best Gonzaga vs Purdue Betting Promos for March 29

The limited time welcome offers listed below are exclusively available to new customers signing up for the first time. To participate, you must be at least 21 years of age or older and physically present in a US state where the sports betting app of your choice is licensed.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Enjoy a First Bet offer that will net you up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your qualifying first bet on the "King of Sportsbooks" loses.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000: When you sign up and your qualifying first bet on Caesars loses, you will be reimbursed with a bonus of up to $1,000.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, instantly get $150 in bonus bets using the DraftKings Promo Code.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code ROTONC: Get a March Madness bonus of up to $1,000 when you sign up using the Fanatics Sportsbook app.

FanDuel Promo Code: Unlock $200 in bonus bets when you make a qualifying first bet of $5 on Sweet 16 odds.

bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE: First Bet Safety Net earns you a bonus of up to $1,000 if your qualifying first bet on bet365 loses.

Hard Rock Bet Promo Code: Get up to $100 back on your first bet when you sign up using the Hard Rock bet Promo Code.

Best Bets for No. 5 Gonzaga vs No. 1 Purdue

The Gonzaga Bulldogs have been a fixture at March Madness for a generation, but have failed to close the deal with a national championship victory. However, after turning in dominant performances in last weekend's victories over McNeese State and Kansas, it is tough to ignore the Zags as a dark horse on the college basketball national title odds at the country's top PayPal betting sites, with odds as long as +2500.

Conversely, Purdue sits near the top of the March Madness futures with odds as +600. But are the Boilermakers ready to live up to heightened expectations after falling to defeat in seven of their past eight Sweet 16 opponents?

The Boilermakers have stoked confidence with impressive wins over lightweights Grambling State and Utah State at this year's Big Dance, ending a 2-7 ATS run, and after limiting opponents to just 63.8 points per game in their past four outings, there could be value to be found in betting on the total to go UNDER 154.5.

However, after covering just once in four previous trips to the Sweet 16 as betting favorites, sports bettors may want to consider backing the Bulldogs to cover as 5.5-point underdogs on Friday's Gonzaga vs Purdue odds.

Claim Sportsbook Bonuses for Gonzaga-Purdue Odds

The Purdue Boilermakers will face the Gonzaga Bulldogs in Friday Sweet 16 action, and you can add to the excitement of one of this year's most highly anticipated March Madness betting matchups with thousands in bonus bets by signing up today at the nation's top sports betting apps.

The top sportsbook promo codes currently available won't last forever, so don't delay. Click on the links above and start making your college basketball picks with thousands in bonuses from the top credit card betting sites in the industry.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.