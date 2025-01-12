Hard Rock Bet Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $100 in Bonus Bets for Sunday NFL Wild-Card Games

We're moving on to Day 2 of the NFL Playoffs, so use the Hard Rock Bet promo code to get $100 in bonus bets for the three games today.

When new customers at Hard Rock Bet place a first-time $5 wager, they'll get $100 in bonus bets. The best part of using one of the best sportsbook promos is that it doesn't matter if your first bet wins or not – you're still walking away with the bonus bets after placing that first-time $5 wager. The welcome bonus is different in Arizona, Tennessee and Virginia, where you will receive up to $100 back in bonus bets, if your first bet doesn't win.

The final piece of the AFC Playoff picture gets put into place today, as the Broncos-Bills game starts off the day at 1 p.m. ET. Up next, it's the Packers-Eagles in a rematch of the Week 1 game, where the Eagles came away with a narrow 34-29 victory. In another Week 1 rematch, we'll see the Commanders-Buccaneers capping off the night.

The Bucs scored a convincing 37-20 victory in that one, but they still haven't won a game in primetime all season. You can bet on any of these matchups and more tonight at Hard Rock Bet, which is available as one of the great sports betting apps.

Hard Rock Bet Promo Code: How To Sign Up For $100 In Bonus Bets Offer

🎁 Hard Rock Bet Promo Code Bet $5, Get $100 in Bonus Bets 📲 Hard Rock Bet Mobile App Availability iOS and Android 🥇 Why Choose Hard Rock Bet? Easy-to-use app interface 📆 Promo Last Updated Jan. 12, 2025

New customers, who are at least 21 years old and located in a state where Hard Rock Bet is legally operating, can follow these steps below to sign up with the Hard Rock Bet promo code at one of the most notable NFL betting sites.

Click on the "BET NOW" button in this review, which will take you to the Hard Rock Bet new-user registration page. Sign up for your new Hard Rock Bet account by entering personal identifying information including your name, email address, and physical address. You'll even need to add your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN to verify your identity. No promo code is required to claim the welcome offer on the sign-up page. Make a first-time deposit of $10+ using any of the available banking methods, including credit cards or online wallets like PayPal. Place your first bet of $5+, and whether the bet wins or loses, you'll still collect $100 in bonus bets.

Hard Rock Bet Promo Code $100 Bonus Offer Terms & Conditions

Before you place your first bet, take a look at the Hard Rock Bet promo code terms & conditions from one of the top NFL betting promos.

Just place a first-time wager of $5+, and whether this bet wins or loses, you'll get $100 in bonus bets in select states to use on any qualifying sports betting market at Hard Rock Bet.

When you receive the $100 in bonus bets, they will arrive in your account as five separate $20 bonus bets with the Hard Rock Bet promo code. You'll have seven days to use the bonus, and there is a one-time playthrough feature which means that you have to wager the bonus bets at least once before withdrawing any winnings.

Hard Rock Bet Promo Code Is Perfect For NFL Postseason Wagering

With the weekend winding down, it's a great time to get $100 in bonus bets for NFL Playoff games with the Hard Rock Bet promo code at one of the top online sportsbooks.

The final game of the Wild Card Round goes down tomorrow night with Vikings-Rams. The Vikings are coming off a brutal defeat in the regular-season finale against the Lions, and this matchup against the Rams will also be a tough battle. There are plenty of betting markets to dabble in for the Monday Night Game, and Hard Rock Bet will be there for all your wagering needs.

Get started before kickoff by signing up with the Hard Rock Bet promo code right now.

