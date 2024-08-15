The official start of the 2024 NFL preseason has arrived, and football fans everywhere are wondering if they can bet on this early batch of August games.

While preseason football doesn't carry the same excitement as Week 1 of the regular season, the good news for sports bettors is that there are still plenty of NFL betting promos available to be claimed during the preseason. These exclusive sportsbook promos are designed to help new bettors kickstart their betting accounts with an instant influx of bonus bets.

While preseason football doesn't carry the same excitement as Week 1 of the regular season, the good news for sports bettors is that there are still plenty of NFL betting promos available to be claimed during the preseason.

How to Bet on the 2024 NFL Preseason - Sign Up Steps

Before you can place any wagers on NFL odds during this year's preseason, the first step you must complete is signing up with any of the top-rated online sportsbooks. It's important to note that you don't need to limit yourself to one -- you can register with multiple betting sites, ensuring that you get access to the best odds and promotions.

Enter required account details like name, date of birth, last four digits of your SSN, etc. Make sure to add any required promo codes. Make your first deposit. Scroll through the latest NFL preseason odds and begin placing bets.

Where to Bet on the NFL Preseason

There are a handful of sports betting apps that are currently offering odds on the 2024 NFL preseason. You can create an account using the featured links below, and then follow the sign-up steps mentioned above to ensure your welcome bonus promotion is applied.

📲 NFL Preseason Betting Site 🔥 NFL Preseason Promo ✅ NFL Preseason Welcome Bonus BetMGM ROTOBONUS $1,500 First-Bet Offer Caesars Sportsbook ROTO1000 $1,000 First-Bet Offer Fanatics Sportsbook Click Here Get up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets DraftKings Click Here Bet & Get $150 in Bonus Bets FanDuel Click Here Bet $5, Win $150 In Bonus Bets bet365 ROTOWIRE $1,000 First Bet Safety Net OR Bet $5, get $150 Hard Rock Bet Click Here Get $100 Back on Your First Bet

Promotions last verified on Wednesday, Aug. 15.

NFL Preseason Betting Tips

Unlike the regular season, preseason isn't going to have too much in the way of NFL player props. Instead, you are going to largely be limited to moneyline, over/unders and totals. This isn't a huge deal, but it may change your strategy when placing bets.

When placing bets on preseason football, it's important to remember a few key tips:

Key starters may not play at all. Teams are often experimenting with plays and strategy. If starters do play, they will likely be taken out after the first quarter.

Keep all of this in mind, and you should have little-to-no issue betting on this year's preseason action. Get started with any of the credit card betting sites or PayPal sportsbooks listed on this page to begin the process.

If you're interested in other ways to wager on pro football, you can also currently place bets on NFL futures like Super Bowl odds and NFL MVP odds.

NFL Preseason Schedule

Not sure which NFL preseason games you can wager on? Here's a quick look at the upcoming schedule of games.

Eagles-Patriots, August 15

Falcons-Ravens, August 17

Bengals-Bears, August 17

Giants-Texans, August 17

Lions-Chiefs, August 17

Vikings-Browns, August 17

Seahawks-Titans, August 17

Bills-Steelers, August 17

Jets-Panthers, August 17

Commanders-Dolphins, August 17

Cardinals-Colts, August 17

Rams-Chargers, August 17

Buccaneers-Jaguars, August 17

Cowboys-Raiders, August 17

Packers-Browns, August 18

Saints-49ers, August 18

