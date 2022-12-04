How To Bet On The Ravens This Weekend In Maryland

The Baltimore Ravens will host the Denver Broncos in the 1 p.m. ET window of the NFL Week 13 slate.

While the Broncos are likely looking ahead to must-needed changes they need to make in the offseason, the Ravens are in a must-win spot. Coming off a Week 12 road loss to the Jaguars, the Ravens can not afford another conference loss. This is a great game to bet on, with the best sports betting sites offering generous sports betting promos.

Broncos vs. Ravens Best Odds

The best lines and odds for Sunday's Broncos vs. Ravens game can be found at FanDuel Maryland Sportsbook. The Ravens are home favorites laying -8.5 points with -106 odds. When it comes to the total, you would have to turn to PointsBet Maryland to find the best number. PointsBet Marland has this Broncos vs. Ravens total set at 38.5 points with -107 odds.

Although FanDuel Maryland Sportsbook has the same number, its odds are set at -110. To put things into perspective, a $25 bet at FanDuel Sportsbook will payout $22.73. That same $25 wager at PointsBet will pay out $23.36 with a differential of 63 cents.

Although 63 cents seems like a minuscule number, it is still money that you are leaving in the sportsbook's pockets that will add up in your overall sports betting bankroll in the long run. You can find the best lines and odds for all NFL markets using the Rotowire NFL line shopping tool.

Broncos vs. Ravens Moneyline Bets

There is a lot of juice on the Ravens' moneyline. You can the best odds for the Ravens moneyline at DraftKings Maryland Sportsbook which is set at -365. There are two ways to bet on the Ravens' moneyline in a profitable manner. First, you can include the Ravens' moneyline as a leg in a parlay.

You can also bet on the Ravens' moneyline using the DraftKings Maryland Promo Code. When you use this promo code, you can win $200 in free bets when you bet at least $5 on Baltimore's -365 pregame moneyline and it settles as a winner.

The best part is, you will also get the cash payout from your original bet in addition to your $200 in free bets as long as the Ravens do their job and win.

Broncos vs. Ravens Point Spread Bets

When it comes to betting on the Broncos vs. Ravens point spread which is set at -8.5, you might want to protect your investment since Baltimore has been unpredictable in the recent past. In their past 10 games, the Ravens are 3-6-1 against the spread, failing to cover in two straight.

What you need to consider is the fact that the Ravens have played down to their competition. They did not over against the Panthers and Jaguars in the past two games, two of the worst teams in the NFL, despite being the superior side. The Ravens are in a similar spot this week at home against the Broncos.

While you can bet on the Ravens to cover the -8.5, the best way to do so is with the FanDuel Maryland Promo Code.

When you sign up using this promo code, you will get $200 in free bets when you bet $5 on any market. You can use your free bet credits to bet on the Ravens' point spread. This way, your initial bankroll will not take a hit if they fail to cover for the third consecutive game facing an inferior foe.

