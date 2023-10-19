Is Trevor Lawrence Playing Tonight? Place TNF Best Bets Now

Sports bettors and fantasy football players alike are all asking themselves the same question - will Trevor Lawrence play tonight, or not? The once highly-touted prospect has been rounding into form over the last year as the quarterback of the Jacksonville Jaguars, who made the playoffs last year and are currently in first place in the AFC South.

Listed as questionable with reports indicating that he's a true game-time decision, how should you bet the NFL odds for TNF between the Jaguars and the Saints?

Is Trevor Lawrence Playing Tonight? How To Bet TNF Odds

Reports have indicated that Lawrence is optimistic about his ability to play, but the team is still planning on putting him through a pre-game workout to make sure he's good to go. Currently, the Saints are favored by -2.5 on DraftKings. If Lawrence doesn't play, you can expect these odds to swing dramatically in New Orleans' favor.

Make sure you shop the odds across the top sports betting apps, as how each book reacts to this situation could vary dramatically. If Lawrence is able to play, he will have a tough matchup against a stout New Orleans defense that has allowed the 6th-fewest points per game, 4th-fewest yards per play, and the 2nd-lowest completion percentage in the league.

How To Bet On TNF Odds With Trevor Lawrence Questionable

