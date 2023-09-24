Kentucky Sports Betting Apps Promo Codes For $750 in Pre-Reg Offers

Sportsbook Promo Codes in Kentucky: Up To $750 DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM, Caesars & Bet365

UPDATED: Sunday, September 24, 2023

The sportsbooks above are offering pre-launch bonus offers worth over $750 in Bonus Bets. These are some of the Best Kentucky Sports Betting Pre-Registration Offers we have ever seen. Claiming all these amazing pre-launch Kentucky betting promos is simple - Just pre-register today using each of the links above before September 27th.

It's week 3 of the 2023 NFL Schedule and the best Kentucky sports betting apps have released these limited-time-only Kentucky Sports Betting Promos to get you prepared for September 28 when online betting will be legal in Kentucky.

Best KY Pre-Live Sportsbook Bonus Offers: DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM, Bet365 & Caesars

With pre-registration now open, new customers residing in Kentucky can sign up today and start claiming hundreds of dollars in bonus bets using one of the promo codes below. Kentucky Sportsbooks, including Bet365, BetMGM, Caesars, DraftKings, FanDuel, Penn (ESPN Bet), Circa, and Fanatics will be the first to roll out. (Updated Sunday, September 24, 2023)

BetMGM Kentucky Promo Code ROTOBONUS:

Pre-register using the BetMGM Kentucky Bonus Code ROTOBONUS and get $100 in bonus bets on Launch Day.

DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code:

Sign up with the DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code and get $200 in bonus bets on Launch Day.

FanDuel Kentucky Promo Code:

Claim the FanDuel Kentucky Promo Code to get $200 in bonus bets.

Bet365 Kentucky Promo Code:

Sign up using the Bet365 Kentucky Promo Code and receive a $10 bonus bet for each TD scored during Thursday Night Football on September 28, up to $50.

Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky Promo Code - ROTOKY:

New bettors can pre-register with the Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky Promo Code "ROTOKY" today, and $100 in Bonus Bets will be waiting for you when the Caesars Kentucky officially goes live. As Caesars Sportsbook sets to launch in Kentucky, there is $100 in Bonus Bets up for grabs for new sports bettors. Here's how it works:

Pre-register for Caesars Sportsbook in Kentucky from NOW until September 27, 2023 to receive $100 in Bonus Bets. Deposit $20, Get $100 in Bonus Bets after the official launch on 9/28/23 User will receive 1x $25 bonus bet at launch on 9/28 Followed by 3x additional $25 bonus bets each Monday for the following three weeks Bonus bets must be used within 7 days of receipt

To get started, pre-register for one of the new Kentucky sportsbooks above. It will take you to a portal where you will provide personal identifying information, including your name, date of birth, mailing address, email address, phone number, and last four digits of your SSN. You will get your bonus bets immediately.

Then, on Launch Day, September 28, you can make an initial deposit using PayPal or any major credit cards. Only the fun part is left! Begin making wagers on NFL odds, joining other sportsbook bettors across the nation.

NFL Week 3 Odds & Featured Matchup: Eagles vs Bucs | Sports Betting Promo Codes

Monday Night Football | Philadelphia Eagles (-5) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+5)

WHERE: Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Fla.)

Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Fla.) WHEN: Monday, September 25 at 7:15 p.m. EST

Monday, September 25 at 7:15 p.m. EST TV: ABC, ESPN+, NFL+

ABC, ESPN+, NFL+ MONEYLINE: Eagles: -225 | Buccaneers: +185

Eagles: -225 | Buccaneers: +185 O/U: 45

If Tampa's ninth-ranked defense succeeds in slowing down the Philadelphia Eagles offense, the Buccaneers could capitalize on the opportunity. However, it's important to acknowledge the reality that Mayfield is facing Jalen Hurts and the most formidable defense he has encountered all season, making it a challenging matchup for the Bucs.

New bettors can place wagers on Launch Day on NFL odds, including moneylines, point spreads, futures, and parlays. You can also bet on NFL futures, like Super Bowl odds and NFL MVP odds. Click to begin pre-registration and claim your bonus bets early.

NFL Week 3 Preview, Betting Odds & Sportsbook Promo Codes

The Cowboys are set to face the struggling Cardinals, and my expectations aren't high for Arizona. The Cowboys have dominated the Giants and Jets this season, outscoring them 70-10. I don't anticipate Arizona being a significantly tougher challenge.

Check out the updated NFL Week 3 Odds and place your bets!

After a shaky start, the Chiefs found their rhythm in Week 2 against Jacksonville. Now, they return home to face a struggling Bears team that has struggled both offensively and defensively. It's a perfect opportunity for Kansas City to cruise to victory and start closing the gap.

Best Sportsbook Bonus Offers in Kentucky: Over $750 in Bonus Bets - NFL, College Football Promo Codes

Kentucky's sports betting promo scene is currently open for pre-registration, welcoming new bettors to register using any of the premier sportsbook promo codes listed below.

After the pre-registration phase, Kentucky customers can mark their calendars for the commencement of Kentucky online sports betting on September 28, just in time to partake in NFL Week 4 odds, featuring an exciting Thursday Night Football showdown between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers.

