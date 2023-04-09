The Masters is one of the most prestigious tournaments in golf. Therefore, Masters Sunday is going to be one of the most popular golf betting events of the year.

The best sports betting sites in the space know this, which is why they feature generous Masters betting promos to use to live bet on this historic event.

Masters Sunday Betting Promos - Live Bet On The Masters With These Bonuses

The following Masters Sunday betting promos are the best in the business to use to live bet on the Masters with their generous bonuses. Sign up for any of these offers by clicking through the link to get started.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: The BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS gives new users a $1,000 first bet offer to use on Masters Sunday betting markets.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL: Claiming the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL gives new customers a first bet on Caesars worth up to $1,250.

WynnBET Promo Code XROTOWIRE: New customers located in LA, NY, TN, IN, AZ, VA, or MA get $100 in bonus bets when they bet $20 with the WynnBET Promo Code XROTOWIRE. But if you are located in CO, MI, or NJ, then you get $100 in bonus bets when you bet $100 with the WynnBET Promo Code.

DraftKings Promo Code: The DraftKings Promo Code gives new customers a shot at winning $150 in bonus bets when they bet $5 on the Masters. Your initial wager must settle as a winner to get bonus bets.

FanDuel Promo Code: Get a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet to use on Masters Sunday best bets when new users sign up with the FanDuel Promo Code.

Qualifying for any of the above Masters Sunday betting promos is easy. Get your hands on generous bonus bets as long as you are a new sportsbook user, 21 years old, and located in a state where the betting app is legal to operate.

Sign Up For The Best Masters Sunday Betting Promos To Live Bet On The Masters With These Bonuses

Sign up for the best Masters Sunday betting promos that you can use to live bet on the Masters by following a few simple steps detailed below.

Click the link next to the Masters Sunday betting promotion you want to sign up for now. Doing so takes you to the applicable betting app's new customer registration portal to sign up.

Enter your name, address, phone number, and email. You are also required to enter the last 4 digits of your SSN and your DOB to verify the new account to bet today.

The next step prompts you to enter a bonus code or a promo code if one is needed to activate the welcome bonus.

Make a qualifying initial deposit to activate the bonus.

Place a qualifying first bet to get the bonus.

The best way to find out important information like minimum first deposit and minimum first bet parameters is to read through the fine print of every betting promo you are registering for. Understanding the terms and conditions is also the best way to avoid any misunderstandings when it comes to getting or using a bonus.

What Are The Best Masters Sunday Betting Promos To Live Bet On The Masters With These Bonuses

The best Masters Sunday betting promos are the ones that have the most generous bonuses. When it comes to the largest bonus offer, Caesars Sportsbook sticks out. The Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL gives you a $1,250 first bet on Caesars to use on Masters Sunday best bets.

You can also claim the DraftKings Promo Code to get a chance to win $150 in bonus bets when you bet $5. You get the $150 in bonus bets if that initial wager settles as a winner. The great part about this offer is that you only have to make a first deposit of at least $5 to activate the offer.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.