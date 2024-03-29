NC State vs Marquette Betting Promos, Odds & Best Bets for March 29

The NC State Wolfpack will be aiming to extend their Cinderella run at this year's NCAA Tournament with an eighth straight victory when they meet the Marquette Golden Eagles on Friday in Sweet 16 action. The Wolfpack have emerged as the surprise of this year's Big Dance, and you can add to the excitement of their epic bid for a national championship with thousands of bonus bets by claiming thousands in bonuses unlocked by signing up for the country's top March Madness betting promos.

Best Bets for NC State-Marquette

The NC State Wolfpack defied the naysayers while winning five games in five days to claim the ACC Tournament crown, and continued to roll in last weekend's wins. But they will face stiffer competition against the No. 2 Marquette Golden Eagles, who make their first Sweet 16 appearance in 11 years.

Favored by 6.5 points on the college basketball odds, the Golden Eagles have won and covered in seven straight when pegged as betting chalk by at least six points. But NC State has given up fewer than 70 points per game over their past six outings including five outright wins as underdogs.

History also favors the Wolfpack. No. 11 seeds pegged as underdogs by 6+ points have won outright twice and covered the spread three times their past four Sweet 16 dates with No. 2 seeds.

Those trends should be enough to make sports bettors consider backing the Wolfpack on the Sweet 16 moneyline and point spread, and as a high-value +10000 long shot on the college basketball national title odds at the country's best sports betting sites.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.