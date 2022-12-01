PointsBet Maryland Promo Code: Get Second Chance Bets Now

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1-gNkDd5gfspWKGSu_Erb2pdsGBPRWIyJMphkfwmy_xY/edit?usp=sharing

Now that the launch of Maryland sports betting is behind us, Maryland sports fans who were on the brink of registering for a new account are beginning to trickle in. We are also seeing those who had already registered for a new account on launch day see value in new user welcome offers and want to take advantage of more.

If you check one of those boxes, then you should consider signing up for a new PointsBet Maryland account today with the PointsBet Promo Code in Maryland.

When you register with the PointsBet Maryland Promo Code today, new users will get $500 worth of second-chance bets, making this one of the best sports betting promos available. To qualify for this amazing promo offer, you must be a new PointsBet Maryland user, at least 21 years of age, and physically located in Maryland or in another state where the sportsbook is legal to operate.

How Do I Sign Up With The PointsBet Maryland Promo Code To Get Second Chance Bets Now?

Signing up with the PointsBet Maryland Promo Code to get $500 worth of second-chance bets is an easy, streamlined process that you can begin by clicking through the direct sign-up link on this page.

When you do this, you will be redirected to the PointsBet Maryland new user registration portal where you must enter some basic identifying information including your name, physical address, email, and phone number to create an account on one of the best sports betting sites.

You will also be prompted to enter the last 4 digits of your SSN and DOB so your new account can be verified. Finally, make your qualifying first-time deposit of at least $10, which is the minimum, to activate the promo code so you can immediately use your first second-chance bet.

Use The PointsBet Maryland Promo Code To Get Second Chance Bets Now

When you use the PointsBet Maryland Promo Code, you will get $500 worth of second chance bets, one on each of the first five days that your new account is active. Each of the five second-chance bets you will gain is worth up to $100.

The first bet of at least $10 that you make on your new account will qualify as your second-chance bet for that day. Then, if your first bet settles as a losing wager, PointsBet Maryland will credit your account back with a free bet equal to the exact value of your losing first bet's stake, up to $100.

While free bets will be issued to your account within 24 hours of the settlement of your losing first bet, you will have seven days to use your free bets before they expire.

Get Second Chance Bets Now With The PointsBet Maryland Promo Code

New users who sign up with the PointsBet Maryland Promo Code will get five second-chance bets worth up to $100 each that can be used on any open Fixed-Odds sports betting market offered at PointsBet Maryland with no restrictions on odds or bet type.

While you can use your second-chance bets to bet on points spreads, totals, NFL player props, parlay bets, and Super Bowl odds, you can not use this offer on PointsBetting markets.

Once you are through with your second-chance bets, be sure to check out the PointsBet Maryland promo page and odds boost page so you don't miss out on any offers for existing users featured at one of the best sports betting platforms to launch in Maryland.

