PointsBet Promo Code: Grab Your Second Chance Bets Now

Whether you are a new or an experienced sports bettor, it is worthwhile to sign up for PointsBet today. Not only does PointsBet have unique odds from the rest of the sportsbooks, but they also have create promotions and different ways to bet on games, including their Points Betting option.

To take full advantage of everything PointsBet has to offer you, make sure you sign up through our PointsBet Promo Code in order to claim the special bonus for our readers. You will be given five Second Chance Bets, with each worth up to $100, making this one of the best sportsbook promo codes available. Below, we will discuss how this promotion works and show you how to redeem it.

Sign Up For The PointsBet Promo Code

The PointsBet Promo Code welcome offer for this week is a great one, as it rewards you with five Second Chance Bets that are worth up to $100 each. That is protection for the first five days you have an account. Follow these steps to claim the promotion from one of the best sports betting sites today.

To start, click our PointsBet sign-up link, which will take you to the PointsBet registration page. Once you are there, provide basic personal information, such as your name, email, and physical address, in order to verify your identity.

Fund your new account one one of the top sports betting apps with at least $10 into your new account to activate the PointsBet Promo Code offer, giving you the five Second Chance Bets to use over the next five days.

With PointsBet recently launching in Ohio and Maryland, be sure to use the PointsBet Ohio Promo Code and the PointsBet Maryland Promo Code if you are located in those states.

Redeem Second Chance Bets With The PointsBet Promo Code

New users who are at least 21 years old and in a legal betting state can claim the exclusive PointsBet Promo Code welcome offer today. Fund your new account with at least $10 to activate the welcome bonus.

The PointsBet welcome promotion gives you a bonus bet, up to $100, to use on your first fixed odds wager of the day for five consecutive days. A loss on your first bet of the day will reimburse your wager amount back, up to $100, for the first five days.

Bet credits received from the PointsBet Promo Code expire in seven days after they received. You are able to split each of these bet credits equally up to four times in order for you to use these credits on more wagers.

Make Second Chance Bets With The PointsBet Promo Code

While the majority of online sportsbooks offer the same basic features, PointsBet has done a good job at differentiating themselves, offering ways to win money that you can only do on their sportsbook. You can also claim a special welcome bonus when you sign up with the PointsBet Promo Code and deposit at least $10 today.

The welcome offer gives you a bonus bet for five straight days, giving you the opportunity to claim five Second Chance Bets with up to $100 each, which you can use to continue building up your bankroll with.

Now is a great time for sports bettors. NBA betting, NHL betting, and college basketball betting are in full swing on a daily basis, giving you many different options for you to redeem your PointsBet Promo Code bets on.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.