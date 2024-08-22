RobnSports Week 0 Round Up: Season-Ending Injuries Abound

This article is part of RotoWire's partnership with RobnSports.com, the home of weekly College Football Prediction Tournaments, where you can pick the biggest games and win cash and prizes every week! For a limited time, RotoWire readers can subscribe to Robn for just $9.99 per month, and receive a complimentary entry into every Tournament.

The season hasn't even kicked off yet but a flurry of programs are already declaring several key players out for the year.

The injury bug is hitting especially hard in the Lone Star state, with all manner of skill-position players down for the count.

Texas QB Owens: If there was ever a program that could afford losing a third-string QB, it's Texas, who is loaded under center with both Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning under center. But if either of them get hurt, things could start getting a little thin in Austin.

Texas RB C.J. Baxter: Baxter was slotted to do big things this season after rushing for over 600 yards as a true freshman, but a knee injury in August practice ended his year. Jaydon Blue and Quintrevion Wisner will look to get the majority of carries now. Freshman fourth-stringer Christian Clark is also out.

Texas A&M RB Rueben Owens: The 2023 SEC All-Freshman was set to back up LeVeon Moss in a big way. Amari Daniels will now share more time with Moss, and A&M QB Connor Weigman will have one less backfield option.

Houston RBs Tony Mathis and Steve Polk: The Cougars RB corps has succumbed to year-ending ACL and Achilles injuries already. Parker Jenkins, Stacey Sneed, and Re'Shaun Sanford are the remaining options in the backfield. Third-string QB Caleb McMickle is also out for the year.

Iowa State WR Daniel Jackson: Jackson was slated to be the third returning senior at wideout in Ames along with stars Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel. The injury is a further setback to Jackson, whose career was nearly derailed by a 2020 car crash.

Oklahoma WR Jayden Gibson: Gibson was sitting right behind Andrel Anthony and Nic Anderson as a potential breakout option in 2024 for QB Gavin Sawchuk, but a knee injury in fall camp will put the 375-yard, 5-TD target last year on the shelf.

Illinois TE Cole Rusk: The Mackey Award watchlister had just transferred to Illinois from FCS program Murray State, and was projected to start following the departures of Tip Reiman and Griffin Moore.

Virginia WR J.R. Wilson: With Malik Washington to the NFL, Wilson was set to be Tony Muskett's second option at wideout after Malachi Fields. Fields by himself now represents over 80% of returning production among UVA wide receivers.

