Super Bowl Betting Offers: Get Thousands In Welcome Bonuses

There are so many fantastic prop bets to win money on for Super Bowl LVII this Sunday night. Every sportsbook has their own props they are featuring, and the odds for similar props differ amongst the sportsbooks, giving you a reason to sign up and bet there. To give you another reason, each sportsbook is also offering a special Super Bowl betting offer for this weekend.

Below, we have organized the most popular sportsbook promo codes for this weekend. Sign up and claim thousands of dollars in welcome offers to use on Super Bowl odds and NFL player props for Sunday.

Get Thousands In Welcome Offers For The Super Bowl

Get thousands of dollars in bonuses from Super Bowl betting offers and welcome bonuses today! All you have to do is follow these steps for all of the sportsbooks you are interested in signing up for.

First, click the link for the sports betting sites you are interested in. The link will take you to the sportsbook's sign-up page where you will be prompted to provide information in order to verify your identity, such as your name, physical address, and email address. Enter the codes and make the qualifying deposit to finish creating your new account.

Massachusetts online sports betting will be launching this March, and residents of the Bay State can claim the best Massachusetts sports betting promos being offered from the top Massachusetts sportsbooks.

Top Super Bowl Betting Offers For New Users

These are the top Super Bowl betting offers for new users to claim today. These bonuses can go a long way in helping you profit from the big game this weekend.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Sign up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to get a $1,000 bonus bet to use on Super Bowl betting picks.

Caesars Sportsbook: The Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL Super Bowl betting offer gives new users a first bet, up to $1,250, as well as 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits.

DraftKings Sportsbook: Bet $5 on Super Bowl odds today to instantly get $200 in bet credits, thanks to the DraftKings Promo Code.

FanDuel Sportsbook: Claim a $3,000 No Sweat First Bet from the FanDuel Promo Code offer to use on Super Bowl Sunday.

WynnBET Sportsbook: The WynnBET Super Bowl betting bonus is different depending on your location. If you are in CO, MI, or NJ, you will get $100 after you bet $100. New users in AZ, IN, LA, NY, TN, and VA can sign up with WynnBET Promo Code XROTOWIRE to get $100 in bet credits when you place a $20 wager.

Use Bonus Bets From Super Bowl Betting Bonuses

There are thousands of dollars in welcome offers for new users to claim this weekend in the above Super Bowl betting bonus. Of course, existing users don't need to feel left out, as all of these sportsbooks are offering Super Bowl offers that all users are able to claim as well.

One of the best Super Bowl weekend welcome offers to claim is with the DraftKings Promo Code. With this, simply bet $5 on Super Bowl odds to instantly receive $200 in bet credits.

The welcome offer with the highest overall value amongst the Super Bowl betting offers above is from the FanDuel Promo Code. This offer gives you a No Sweat First Bet that is worth up to $3,000. You can use this, and the rest of the welcome bonuses above, on Super Bowl odds on Sunday night.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.